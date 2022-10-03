Who’s News: 10/7/22

PROF JOINS NASA MISSION

Cal State San Marcos physics professor Gerardo Dominguez has received a three-year, $1.2 million grant from NASA through which he has joined a nationwide team of scientists that will analyze samples from a mission to a near-Earth asteroid and try to answer some of the biggest questions about the origins of planetary bodies and life in the solar system. The grant establishes Dominguez as a member of the science team for the NASA mission OSIRIS-REx, which stands for the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer. OSIRIS-REx is the first U.S. spacecraft to collect a sample from an asteroid. It is on its way back to Earth to deliver samples it gathered from the asteroid Bennu in 2020; the samples will arrive on Earth in about a year.

REMODEL REOPENING

After a months-long expansion and remodeling project, the 40-year-old Corner Frame Shop & Leucadia Art Gallery celebrated its first artist’s reception Oct. 2, featuring California artist Matt Beard, known for his coastal plein air works, including several favorite Southern California beach spots.

SAFEHOUSE FOR PETS

It is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and your Rancho Coastal Humane Society reminds victims that the Animal Safehouse Program is a safety net for pets. When human victims know that their pets will be safe, they can rescue. Visit 389 Requeza St., Encinitas.

TRAIN TRAVEL UPGRADE

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service, has introduced a new look for its business class train equipment. In partnership with Amtrak, the LOSSAN Agency upgraded 10 business class train cars with new carpet, curtains, leather seat upholstery, guaranteed seating, complimentary snacks and drinks, a dedicated attendant, newspapers and cocktails.

STAR STUDENT

Lindsey Page of San Marcos earned a place on the Spokane Community College honor roll for summer quarter 2022.

RAIL PASS SALE

To celebrate its 30th anniversary Oct. 26, Metrolink offers a 30% sale on its monthly pass, open to all Metrolink riders for October, November and December 2022 and is automatically applied at purchase. For more information, go to metrolinktrains.com/monthly-pass-sale.

NEW HOME FOR CUBS

Two orphaned bear cubs, who have been growing strong at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center for more than a year, have a new home at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. The 18-month old bears were transferred in an air-conditioned van Sept. 26 by San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife staff.

GOOD FOR VETS

Senate Bill 837 was signed into law Sept. 23, repealing the $5 fee charged by the Department of Motor Vehicles for issuance of a “veteran” designation on a driver’s license or identification card.

THANKS FIREFIGHTERS

For Firefighter Appreciation Month in September, Great Wolf Lodge in Anaheim launched “The Great Wolf Giveback” campaign and pledged to donate up to 250 room nights with the special discount to California firefighters, through the California State Firefighters’ Association.

TUNES FOR CRITTERS

A performance took place at Helen Woodward Animal Center Sept. 24, as an ensemble of four area orchestra students serenaded the center’s barnyard education animals. The concert was a capstone to their charitable efforts — as the students have been performing at the Poway Farmers Market for weeks, and raised $700 to put toward the pet adoption efforts underway at the center.