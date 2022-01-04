Who’s News: 1/7/22

SUNSHINE GARDENS ADIEU

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce noted that Dec. 31 will be the final day of business for Sunshine Gardens, at 155 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. Sunshine Gardens has been in that location since 1968, but is moving to make room for an apartment complex planned for the corner of Encinitas Boulevard and Quail Gardens Drive.

TOMORROW’S LEADERS

The California State University at San Marcos college of business administration is seeking sponsors. Business owners interested in getting an updated business plan, marketing plan or economic impact study, can consider CSU San Marcos and its Senior Experience Program. Chamber members receive a 20% discount, reducing the investment from $1,500 to $1,200. For more information, schedule a call with Miguel at [email protected].

STAR STUDENTS

Students named to the dean’s list for the fall term at University of Maryland Global Campus include: Alexander Akimov Tylor Arnett, Esteban Arroyo, Johnathon Barnes, Hugo Concha, Kyle Dougherty, Mariah Ellison, David Nero, Jeffrey Ocheskey, Francisco Ortega, Calvin Lockhart, Roberto Penaherrera Reyes, Matthew Petrowski, Dasani Rolle, Marcus Schrade, Larisa James, Kianna Smith, Dominic Mikel, Emily Stewart, Mariah Tariske and Taffarol Wedderburn, of Oceanside; Katie Poznanski, Stacey Martin-Kuo, William Jackson and Martin Michel, of San Diego; Joseph Arruda and Efren Espinoza Hernandez of San Marcos; Lauren Brower and Ethan Knowles of Carlsbad; Ashtyn Lamb of Vista; and Christopher Desamours, Tyler Marino and Cameron Miller of Camp Pendleton.

LAW SCHOOL INTRO

Western Sierra Law School, in the Ocean Ranch area of Oceanside, is offering a free information session via Zoom at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 22. Register at eventbrite.com or wslawschool.com.

LOCKO JOINS FIRM

Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP announced the addition of Encinitas native Trevor Locko, who joined the firm’s San Diego office as an associate attorney in the firm’s growing Litigation Practice Area. Locko is experienced in litigating securities and shareholder rights cases, along with consumer fraud and antitrust class actions.

NEW AUTHORS

Jeannette Caruth of Escondido and her son, Quinten Caruth, have published a book of original poetry and wisdom from many years of combined soul seeking. “Conversations from the Soul: A Unique Exchange Between Mother and Son.” A sample chapter is available at caruthconversations.com/book-inner.