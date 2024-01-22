Who’s News: 1/26/24

UNIVERSITY GRADS

Simone Nikom of San Marcos completed a Master of Science degree in organizational leadership and Sukaina Riyaz Merchant of Vista completed a Master of Science degree in engineering management at Trine University in Indiana.

PRESIDENT’S LIST

Matthew Goates of Carlsbad and Melody Vega of Oceanside made the Fall 2023 president’s list at Utah Tech University.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the Fall 2023 dean’s list at their respective institutions: Ricardo Covarrubias and Chad Watt, both of Oceanside, at the Oregon Institute of Technology, and Kristina Gonzalez of Vista at Missouri State University.

BOARD CHAIR

The Rancho Santa Fe Foundation announced Oceanside resident and community advocate Linda Kitchens would take over as its new executive board chair. She will lead the foundation’s 15-member board of directors, oversee a $14 million grants budget, supervise the chief executive officer and represent the foundation in the community.

BREAKFAST PROGRAM

The Encinitas Coastal Rotary club gifted St. Andrews Episcopal Church $5,000 to support its Saturday morning breakfast program, where volunteers serve hot meals to those in need.

MAKE-A-WISH

The Del Mar Kiwanis Club recently donated $1,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

LIBRARY ACCESSIBILITY

The Cal State San Marcos University Library has received the 2024 Library Excellence in Access and Diversity (LEAD) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. The CSUSM library will be featured along with 55 other recipients in the March 2024 issue.

ILLEGAL CANNABIS

California’s Unified Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce seized more than $312 million in unlicensed cannabis in the state during its first calendar year of operation. The effort included seizing 190,000 pounds of illegal cannabis, eradicating almost 318,000 plants and seizing 119 illegally possessed firearms.

NEW BOARD

The Carlsbad Boys & Girls Club welcomed two new board members: Tim Broadhead, Indian Motorcycle of San Diego President and CEO, and Shaun Alger, VoloHaus CEO.