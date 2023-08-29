Neighbors: ‘Dangerous’ squatter activity at Clark Avenue Apartments site

ENCINITAS — Neighbors of the Clark Avenue Apartments site in Leucadia have complained to the city and local law enforcement about squatters, fires and other safety issues on the currently vacant property.

Demolition and construction have yet to begin on the Clark Avenue Apartments project slated for a vacant lot between Clark Avenue and Union Street, leaving the existing structures in disarray.

Cristina Vega, who lived next door and spoke with The Coast News, described the property as messy and cluttered with random debris, including trash, gas cans and dead vegetation. Vega also said several groups of squatters and other homeless individuals have trespassed onto the property and caused panic in the community by starting fires and engaging in other unsafe activities.

Earlier this year, Vega spotted flames from the property one night and called 911.

Vega, fearing for her safety, also alerted her neighbor, James Bailey, to the fire. During an Aug. 23 meeting, Bailey told the Encinitas City Council about how he attempted to treat the fire with his hose until firefighters arrived.

“This could have been a lot worse,” Bailey said.

Vega and Bailey have reported seeing an individual leave the property, intentionally lighting things on fire and throwing them into the surrounding vegetation.

“The next-door house has so much junk and plastic that it’s truly a hazard for fire,” Vega said. “It could destroy my house which is connected to 10 other homes with families and young kids. Our lives are in danger.”

The two have called the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department numerous times to respond to squatters but have been told repeatedly that the authorities’ hands were tied.

“We call the sheriff every day, but they can’t do anything about it,” Bailey said. “This is a ticking time bomb.”

According to Vega, authorities needed a trespassing notice to arrest anyone on the property. She contacted Brian Gilchrist, the property owner, to sign a trespassing notice.

Gilchrist has not responded to The Coast News’s request for comment.

At the council meeting, Mayor Tony Kranz told Bailey that the city would “make sure that something gets done.”

“It’s a nuisance and there will be action taken,” Kranz told The Coast News, adding that the fire chief is already involved.

Kranz said the property owner needs to be involved in fixing the problem, which may include requiring him to clean up the property or having the city clean it up and bill the owner for the work. The mayor also said more law enforcement surveillance of the area needs to happen.

The property has been untouched since the Clark Avenue Apartments project was approved last September. Vega wants to either see the property cleaned up or for construction to begin to dissuade more squatter activity.

Kranz explained that even after the City Council approves the project, the developer — Western National Properties — must undergo a “fairly lengthy” process to obtain all necessary demolition and construction permits. The current economic climate could also be a factor as to why work hasn’t started yet.

“None of that is an excuse,” Kranz said regarding the current state of the property.

Western National Properties did not respond to The Coast News request for comment.

Although the Sheriff’s Department also did not respond to The Coast News’ questions, Vega said responding officers to her calls have been helpful. She also noted that one of the regular trespassers was recently arrested following Gilchrist’s signing of the trespass notice.