Where education meets community

The Classical Academies believes that a great education goes beyond the traditional classroom setting. It is a journey that embraces the arts, fosters personal growth, and creates a transformative school community. Offering an array of enriching opportunities, The Classical Academies strives to provide a dynamic educational experience for every student.

The Classical Academies is committed to the arts. Students can explore their creative potential through musical theater, band, dance, and music. Students develop confidence, discipline, and a lifelong appreciation for the arts with these opportunities, enhancing academic performance, self-expression, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. In addition, each campus offers a diverse range of clubs and activities.

Students can pursue their passions, explore new interests, develop leadership skills, and forge lasting friendships. This sense of community extends beyond school grounds. Grade-level class trips and community events create a sense of belonging and civic engagement. These experiences allow students to appreciate different cultures and become responsible global citizens.

The Mission of The Classical Academies is to partner with parents to inspire each student to think critically, communicate effectively, and achieve excellence by providing academic choice. Our values can be summarized below:

• The student’s best interest is the focus of our academic program with the parent taking responsibility as the primary educator

• Honor the importance of character development

• Rigor and relevance are personalized, acknowledging that all learn differently

• Invest the time needed to help all students achieve academic excellence

• Visual and performing arts, technology, and extracurricular activities contribute to a well-rounded student

• Every parent partnership starts with trust, builds on collaboration, and culminates with accountability

The Classical Academies is more than just a school; it is a tight-knit community where students, families, and educators unite to create a supportive and transformative environment. Every individual is valued, heard, and empowered to reach their full potential.

We invite students and families to join our vibrant school community and embark on an educational journey that will inspire, challenge, and empower them for years to come.

The Classical Academies now offers a new virtual learning track for students in grades 1-12. To learn more about program options and availability, visit www.classicalacademy.com or call 760-842-8000.