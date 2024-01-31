Beyond the classroom: Key factors to prioritize when choosing a school

Parents must consider various factors while selecting the best school for their child.

School safety and security, facilities, extracurricular activities, technology access, and support services all play an important role in the educational experience for your children.

School Safety and Security

Schools that provide children with a safe and secure environment have well-trained team members and emergency protocols in place.

There are policies and procedures that are followed to create a positive school climate and secure atmosphere. Schools should provide you with a copy of the campus safety plan to review if asked.

Physical Facilities

Having access to physical learning spaces and resources is an important consideration for parents.

While students can learn in any environment, having the option of attending in-person classes, on-campus workshops, and collaborating with other learners in an enriching environment provides an opportunity to make meaningful friendships and connections.

Plus, learning together creates needed bonds and community for your children.

Extracurricular Activities

Beyond academics, schools that offer a variety of extracurricular activities such as sports, arts, music, theater, drama, clubs, and community service allow students to explore interests and talents while learning valuable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, time management, and communication.

Technology Integration

Interactive tools and multimedia elements prepare students for the digital age, equipping them with essential skills for the modern workforce.

Collaborative platforms and online resources also enable communication, promoting a more globally-aware educational experience.

Support Services

Schools that provide comprehensive support services, including counseling, special education, college and career planning, and resources for students with diverse needs, are valued by parents and guardians who want their children to receive personalized attention and assistance.

With the number of public, private, and homeschool options available to families, parents have many factors to consider when selecting a new school.

