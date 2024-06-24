Whale sightings at all-time high along San Diego County coastline

OCEANSIDE — As summer kicks into gear, whale sightings are at an all-time high along the San Diego County coastline.

According to documented observations, Oceanside Adventures, a local whale-watching company, recorded an average of 10 blue whale sightings per day and 152 fin whale sightings throughout May.

This month, the company has observed an average of 11 blue whale sightings per day and 52 fin whales, the second-largest whale species.

While summer is usually the best time to spot these ocean creatures, this year seems to have more sightings than usual, primarily attributed to La Niña and krill.

The ocean enters a La Niña phase when surface temperatures are cooler than usual. This phase occurs every 3-5 years. In the summer, whales typically travel to find cooler waters.

Krill is also a huge factor, as the water is more nutrient-rich from upwellings. Upwellings occur when deeper, cooler water rises to replace warmer surface water pushed away by wind and can happen anywhere throughout the ocean and along the coastline.

The San Diego coast is also home to several underwater canyons. San Diego’s marine life thrives due to these underwater canyons off its coast. These canyons attract whales and provide a rich, dynamic habitat for various marine species.

Until the 1900s, blue whales were nearly hunted to extinction for the oil in their blubber. Scientists estimate the species’ population to be about 10,000-25,000, with the California coast being their largest geographical home.