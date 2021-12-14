Warm Hug blanket collection ongoing

Above, Matt Stein, far right, and friends help purchase blankets with donations to the Share a Warm Hug blanket drive, led by Stein and his father, Michael. 4S Ranch resident Mike Stein and his son, Matt, 15, are continuing their Share a Warm Hug blanket drive for donations.This year’s drive just passed the $10,000 mark in donations and they have purchased another 550 blankets which they plan to distribute to the youth in the community the week of Dec. 17. Donations can be made through The Urban Youth Collective at uyc.org, selecting “Warm Hug Blanket Drive.”