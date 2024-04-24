Vocal Engineering Camp and Rock Band

Attention all aspiring musicians! Unleash your musical potential with Leading Note Studios’ dynamic music program.

Voted the best place for summer camps 2023, our Rock Band Camp lets you rock out with friends while learning improvisation and composition. No prior music knowledge is required. Whether a drummer, guitarist or any other musician, you’re welcome! Join us for an unforgettable experience to hone your talents and rock the stage like never before.

Calling all aspiring music engineers and vocalists!

Dive into creativity at our Music Engineering and Vocal Camp. In Engineering Camp, amplify your skills with Pro Tools and studio equipment. In Vocal Camp, perfect harmonies and record in a professional studio.

Whether engineering or vocal performance, this camp is your ticket to musical creativity. Sign up now and elevate your skills! Hurry, these camps fill up quickly! Call Today!

Leading Note Studios offer a variety of Summer Music Camps including Intro to Music, Rock Band Camp, Musical Theatre, Engineering and more.

“I would teach children music, physics and philosophy: but most importantly music; for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning.” – Plato