Vista considers amending Measure Z to allow cannabis lounges

VISTA — Voters in Vista may be asked in the coming years whether to amend a cannabis dispensary initiative to also permit consumption lounges, where patrons could consume inhalable and ingestible cannabis in a safe environment.

Residents’ approval of Measure Z in 2018 allowed the operation of up to 11 medical cannabis dispensaries in the city (10 are currently active), with the City Council approving recreational retail in 2021. The 7% cannabis tax has been a massive boon to the city’s General Fund, bringing in $7 million in revenue last year.

City leaders have discussed the topic of cannabis lounges various times in recent years, and specifically the idea of allowing lounges affiliated with existing dispensaries. In July, the City Council approved a cannabis equity program and instructed staff to research options for other ways to promote cannabis revenue.

Councilmember Joe Green, a staunch advocate for cannabis businesses, said he would like to grant accessory licenses for local dispensaries that would allow them to also operate a lounge. He suggested that an amended measure be put before voters in 2026.

“Measure Z did help move the needle forward, but we really need to amend the measure to make sure our existing businesses can remain successful and competitive in a quickly-changing and evolving industry,” said Green.

The council unanimously agreed to direct staff to create draft ballot language. Other council members, including Mayor John Franklin, agreed that the time was right to make some updates.

“We’re at a place where probably the cannabis industry and voters would support that,” said Franklin. “It does look like we need to go back to the people, and I think it’s a good opportunity too, because I think there’s some things the dispensary owners would like fixed and the city would like fixed, and it would probably give us an opportunity to set some things right.”

Several cannabis lounges have opened in recent years throughout California. The first lounge in San Diego County, Sessions by the Bay, is opening soon in National City and will feature a recreational dispensary in addition to a restaurant atmosphere where patrons can order and consume cannabis products.

Vista residents have come forward both in support of and opposition to cannabis lounges. Heidi Whitman said many people who use cannabis medicinally are not technically permitted to smoke in their rental apartments or homes, and that lounges provide the safe space they need.

“Please support amending Measure Z to allow your constituents legal access to use their medicine,” Whitman said.

Some residents said these lounges would pose health risks to employees and patrons, and also produce smoke smells that would bother nearby businesses and pedestrians. Others argued that Vista has enough cannabis businesses, and that allowing even more helps to normalize cannabis and sends the wrong message to youth.

“This move poses significant public health risks not only to patrons in these lounges, but also to employees, community members, and employees of nearby businesses who may be exposed to secondhand and thirdhand marijuana smoke,” said resident Megan Stewart.

City officials said the city’s existing dispensaries take their safety regulations seriously, particularly when it comes to youth. Franklin said that none of the local dispensaries have ever failed a youth decoy operation performed by the Sheriff’s Department.

When it comes to smoke, Green said lounges have stringent filtration standards, and that some consumption lounges are for ingestible (edible) cannabis only.

Councilmember Corinna Contreras also noted that she gets complaints from constituents about having to smell marijuana smoke, and that having dedicated lounges for consumption could help to address this.

“This is us empowering the community to make the decision on their own,” Contreras said.

Vista has been a leader in North County when it comes to supporting cannabis businesses. Last month, the City Council discussed the possibility of permitting cannabis events at Brengle Terrace Park.

The council will review another policy in the coming months that would allow these events at other public areas in addition to Brengle Terrace.