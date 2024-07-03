Vista commits funding for affordable housing on surplus land

VISTA — The Vista City Council has committed $2 million for an affordable housing project on city surplus land along Vista Village Drive, with another agreement to come before the council for an adjacent affordable project along Palm Drive in the future.

The four-story 902 Vista Village Drive project proposes 56 permanent supportive housing units (all studios) for those making 60% or less of the area median income (AMI), with half of the units set aside for those making 30% or less and 10% reserved for veterans. The 211 Palm Drive project proposes 70 affordable units for residents 55 and older, making up to 60% of the AMI.

On June 25, the City Council unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with Wakeland Housing Development Corporation and Tideline Partners for the Vista Village Drive project with a $2 million funding commitment.

According to the city, this show of formal support can strengthen the project’s chances of receiving crucial tax credits and other grants going forward.

“The goal in it is to keep people housed, and we work together as a team to make that happen, and the goal is to get people healthy, and living and working back in the community,” said Wakeland CEO Rebecca Louise. “I think sometimes these projects are kind of challenging for people to understand, and we do have a lot of experience in it, so I just want you to feel comfortable with what we’re building here.”

City leaders declared the two city-owned parcels at 902 Vista Village Drive and 211 Palm Drive as surplus land last summer. Under the Surplus Land Act, affordable housing developers approved by the California Department of Housing and Community Development have the first right of refusal to utilize surplus properties.

Vista received two statements of interest for the two sites, ultimately choosing to move forward with the two-agency partnership of Wakeland and Tideline, who designed both the Vista Village supportive permanent housing and Palm Drive senior housing projects.

City funding will be allocated once an Affordable Housing Agreement is approved for the project. Wakeland/Tideline requested a 55-year residual receipts Commission loan, the most common financing method for low-income developments.

The Vista Village development will be the city’s first permanent supportive housing project on public land. Funding still needs to be identified for the Palm Drive project.

“We have available public land, and the best and highest use of that public land is this area is to provide public housing for people who are vulnerable, and to reduce suffering on our streets and in households that may well be suffering due to a lack of housing and space,” said City Councilmember Katie Melendez.

Project plans

Permanent supportive housing is defined as affordable housing with additional services, including medical, legal, emotional and employment support, to help keep residents housed.

According to Housing Program Manager Eric Bunge, the Vista Village development will provide weekly case management, life skill training, connections to substance abuse treatments, educational services and preventative health care for participants.

At this point, the target population for permanent supportive housing is still being determined.

“It’s kind of something we have to figure out as we go. What we really do is decide, who can we provide the best services for, given the programs that are out there, and go around that, because it’s really the key to making this kind of housing work,” Louise said.

At their other supportive housing projects, Louise said 96% of residents voluntarily participate in case management services. The percentage of people who stay housed through Wakeland’s permanent supportive housing programs is also 96%.

Louise said they have successfully developed several affordable housing projects, such as The Grove Senior Apartments along Civic Center Drive, and supportive housing projects in other areas of San Diego County and beyond.

City Council members said they would favor prioritizing individuals already involved in local programs, such as the Buena Creek Navigation Center, transition-age youth and potentially those involved in live-work programs.

City staff said residents are referred through the Coordinated Entry System and the county Behavioral Health Services Department based on their level of need.

Mayor John Franklin advocated making 100% of the units available specifically for Vista residents and asked staff to investigate the legality of prioritizing locals.

“It’s right and just that the cities who invest in these projects should benefit from them. We shouldn’t be asked to solve the problems of every city,” Franklin said.

This led to a back-and-forth argument with Councilmember Corinna Contreras, who insisted that accepting only local residents would not be legal.

“I totally get where you’re coming from … but in any case, there’s certain things that we can’t do because it’s against the law,” Contreras said.

“I’m asking counsel to investigate what is legal,” Franklin said.

Louise said the two projects likely won’t be open for at least a couple of years.

The 126 constructed units will also be counted toward the city’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation obligation for very low-income units.