Visitors Center hosts ‘Mr. Encinitas’ mural unveiling, open house Dec. 6 to kick off holiday season

The Encinitas Visitors Center is hosting a festive open house to unveil its new iconic “Mr. Encinitas” mural and to kick-off the holiday season Tuesday, December 6th from 5:30-8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and will feature food, bubbly drinks, an exclusive sculpture to be raffled-off, and a chance to meet the local artists from 101 Artists’ Colony who graciously created and donated the work of art.

“Mr. Encinitas” is a collaborative effort between local artists including Isabella Weaver, Marina Alberti, Brynja Rotsheck, Zak Weaver, Lee Rotsheck and Julie Ann Stricklin. The mural unveiling and open house will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a warm community welcome, mingling, food, and music. At 6:30 p.m. the artists will be introduced and “Mr. Encinitas” will be unveiled. The raffle prize will be announced at 7:00 pm. Guests can enjoy light refreshments and delectable appetizers and sugar plum treats.

The mural prominently features longtime philanthropist Edgar Engert, known locally as “Mr. Encinitas,” who brought Oktoberfest to Encinitas to share a portion of his German heritage. To bring people together, Edgar also started the city’s Holiday Parade. He was involved in a number of local organizations throughout the city, including the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce.

Local artist Danny Salzhandler of Biosculptures and Steel Life will be creating the exclusive sculpture to be raffled-off. Attendees will receive a free poster of the mural, and 5-packs of postcards of the mural panels will be available for sale along with other Encinitas branded merchandise.

“Many people don’t know the Encinitas Visitors Center is a part of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and is located in the Chamber office,” said Sherry Yardley, CEO of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. “We are thrilled to host this local event to bring the community together, introduce them to the Visitors Center, toast to the holiday season and to celebrate our city depicted so beautifully in our new “Mr. Encinitas” mural.”

The Encinitas Visitors Center is located inside the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, at 535 Encinitas Blvd., Suite 116, Encinitas, CA 92024, and is a go-to resource for visitors and locals alike to discover all that our seaside gem has to offer. The website https://www.encinitasvisitorscenter.com/ hosts a current calendar of local events and a weekly blog celebrating current and upcoming happenings.