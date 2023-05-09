Violent crime increases, property crimes nearly at historic lows

REGION — Violent crime rates rose and property crime decreased in the San Diego region in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a report published today by the San Diego Association of Governments.

“Despite the increase, the surge in violent crime was relatively low compared to other metropolitan cities in the U.S. The San Diego region is still among the safest in the country,” SANDAG Principal Criminal Justice Researcher Octavio Rodriguez Ferreira said in a statement. “That is why it’s important we continue to work together collaboratively and creatively with communities to prevent and address crime.”

The report — 43 Years of Crime in the San Diego Region: 1980 Through 2022 — also found a 9% decrease in homicides in the San Diego region. According to the findings, 84 of the 107 homicides had an identifiable motive, the most common being an argument, found in 51% of the cases, followed by gang-related activity at 15%. The most common weapon used in violent crimes was a firearm, cited in 60% of the cases.

Property crime rates were 5% lower in 2022, compared to the prior year, reaching the second-lowest level in the past 43 years, according to the report. In terms of financial value, more than $304 million worth of property was stolen in the San Diego region in 2022, which is an average of about $833,000 per day.

The SANDAG report also found a 9% jump in hate crime reports, a 10% jump in robberies and a 2% rise in motor vehicle theft. Violent crimes against senior citizens increased by 8%.

In North County, the majority of cities had lower violent crime rates while several had higher property crime rates compared to the regional average.

OCEANSIDE

In Oceanside, both the violent crime and property crime rates were higher than the regional average.

In terms of violent crime, the city had one additional homicide in 2022 than the previous year for a total of seven homicides, meanwhile robberies increased by 3% and aggravated assaults increased by 8%. Rape cases were down by 33%.

As for property crime, the city experienced a 16% increase in burglaries, an 8% increase in motor vehicle theft and a 4% decrease in larceny. Approximately $34,000 worth of property was stolen per day in Oceanside in 2022.

Oceanside also saw 807 domestic violence incidents, 103 violent crimes against seniors, 44 arson cases and eight hate crime events.

CARLSBAD

Carlsbad had a lower violent crime rate than the regional average but a slightly higher property crime rate.

The city had zero homicides in 2022 compared to the two that occurred the previous year. Rape cases were also slightly down and aggravated assaults decreased by 9%, however robberies increased by 26%.

Burglaries increased by 6%, meanwhile larceny decreased by 3% and motor vehicle theft decreased by 19%. About $20,000 worth of property was stolen per day.

Carlsbad had 503 domestic violence incidents, 30 violent crimes against seniors, 13 arsons and four hate crime events.

ENCINITAS

Encinitas had both lower violent crime and property crime rates than the regional average.

The city didn’t experience any homicides and only 4 rape cases compared to the 16 reported in 2021. Robbery was also slightly down and aggravated assaults decreased by 10%.

There were also slightly less burglaries and a 3% decrease in larceny, but an 8% uptick in motor vehicle theft. About $13,000 worth of property was stolen per day.

The city had 134 domestic violence incidents, six violent crimes against seniors, one arson and one hate crime event.

SOLANA BEACH

Solana Beach also had a lower violent crime rate than the regional average but a higher property crime rate.

The city also did not experience any homicides, only two rape cases, five robberies and just slightly more aggravated assaults. Burglary was down by 28% meanwhile larceny jumped up by 13%. There were 23 motor vehicle thefts in 2022 compared to 32 in 2021.

There were 31 domestic violence incidents, one violent crime against a senior, no arsons and one hate crime event.

DEL MAR

In Del Mar, violent crime was lower meanwhile the property crime rate was nearly double the regional average.

There were no homicides, only one rape case, two robberies and two aggravated assaults, meanwhile there were slightly more burglaries, 18 motor vehicle thefts in 2022 compared to the five in 2021, and 14% increase in larcenies. There were 14 domestic violence incidents but no violent crimes against seniors, no arsons and no hate crimes reported.

VISTA

Vista had slightly lower violent crime and property crime rates than the regional average.

The city had only two homicides, 21 rape cases and a 11% decrease in robberies with a 13% increase in aggravated assaults.

Burglaries increased by 27%, larceny by 14% and motor vehicle theft by 15%. Around $17,000 worth of property was stolen per day.

Vista had 606 domestic violence incidents, 30 violent crimes against seniors, eight arsons and one hate crime event.

SAN MARCOS

In San Marcos, both violent and property crimes were lower than the regional average.

The city had zero homicides, 14 rape cases, a 45% increase in robberies and a 6% decrease in aggravated assault.

Burglaries were up by 14%, larceny up by 12% and motor vehicle theft decreased by 2%. Approximately $11,000 worth of property was stolen per day.

There were 313 domestic violence incidents, 20 violent crimes against seniors, six arsons and one hate crime event.

ESCONDIDO

Escondido had a slightly lower violent crime rate than the regional average but a higher property crime rate.

There were only two homicides but a 25% increase in rapes, a 5% decrease in robberies and an 11% decrease in aggravated assaults.

Burglaries were up by 26%, larceny was down by 2% and motor vehicle theft increased by 1%. About $38,000 worth of property was stolen per day.

There were 1,027 domestic violence incidents, 43 violent crimes against seniors, 19 arsons and one hate crime.

City News Service contributed to this report.