The Cutter Robert Ward detected a suspected smuggling vessel enter U.S. territorial waters from Mexico on Sunday. Photo by DeVonte Marrow
US Coast Guard, Mexican Navy deter suspected smuggling vessel

by Coast News wire services

SAN DIEGO — Crews from the U.S Coast Guard and the Mexican Navy worked together to deter a suspected maritime smuggling attempt about 11 miles southwest of Point Loma, authorities reported today.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the Cutter Robert Ward and the ARM Revolucion detected an unidentified vessel enter U.S. territorial waters from Mexico, according to USGC officials.

As crews from the Cutter Ward prepared to deploy a small boat to conduct a boarding, the suspected smuggling vessel reversed course and fled south at high speed, officials said.

The vessel’s port of origin was not immediately known.

