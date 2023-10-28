Tri-City partners with UC San Diego Health to boost services

OCEANSIDE — Amid mounting financial struggles and staffing shortages, the Tri-City Healthcare District is partnering with UC San Diego Health to boost the hospital’s services.

After hearing proposals from both UC San Diego Health and Sharp HealthCare on Oct. 26, the Tri-City board unanimously voted to go with the first healthcare system.

“The Board executed a vision to better the lives of North County residents, creating a monumental shift in the way health care will be delivered for generations to come,” said Tri-City CEO Gene Ma on Friday. “In choosing UC San Diego Health, Tri-City Medical Center augments its renowned stroke, heart attack, orthopedic, spine and robotic care with world-class specialty care.”

Ma said UC San Diego Health’s national reputation as a top-tier health care system with “innovative” information technology and its status as the region’s only academic medical center ultimately led the board to its decision.

“Patients will benefit from access to a leading-edge health care destination,” Ma said.

Hospital leaders hope to bring back Tri-City’s labor and delivery unit, which was suspended earlier this year due to financial hurdles and a lack of deliveries.

For the last eight years, Tri-City Medical Center has experienced an annual loss of $3.5 million and was averaging less than one delivery per day.

The hospital then began a search for a partner to help bolster its facility and services.

“We are delighted that Tri-City has chosen UC San Diego Health as its strategic and operational partner in its efforts to revitalize its 60-plus year legacy as an award-winning community hospital,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “We recognize that the Board and Tri-City’s team of physicians, nurses and staff care deeply about delivering care close to home — and UC San Diego Health shares this vision.”

UC San Diego Health’s obstetrics and gynecology program is ranked No. 15 nationally. Through the new partnership, the hospital hopes to become a destination for pregnancy care and delivery services.

UC San Diego Health also plans to expand new and existing specialty programs at Tri-City, including services for gynecology, cancer, cardiovascular, neurosurgical, behavioral health and other needs. Cyber security will also be improved

In addition to forming a new, nine-member governing board — comprised of two appointees from the District Board, two members from the Tri-City medical staff and five members appointed by the UC San Diego Health Executive Governing Board — UC San Diego will also take over Tri-City’s property, debt and staff.

The health care system plans to invest $170 million in its first two years of taking over.

Tri-City’s takeover follows UC San Diego’s recent acquisition of Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, a community hospital serving eastern San Diego.