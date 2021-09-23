Transformative tech leaders honored

Above, Del Mar resident David Henderson, chief information officer for Millennium Health in 4s Ranch was named Top Tech Executive of the Year.

NORTH COUNTY — Four North County technology innovators, David Henderson, Chad Sweet, David Graham and Eric Haller, were recognized at the 14th annual Top Tech Awards which honors the region’s “unsung heroes” of information technology in the areas of business.

The Top Tech Executive of the Year award went to Del Mar resident David Henderson, chief information officer for Millennium Health in 4s Ranch.

Chad Sweet, of Carmel Valley won the Future of Tech Award for ModalAI in Sorrento Valley

David Graham, chief innovation officer for the city of Carlsbad, was named best in the Government category.

Eric Haller of Encinitas, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Experian North America in Carmel Valley, took the top spot in the Large Public Companies with 300 or more employees category.

Honorees for the Top Tech Awards were nominated by their peers and customers and selected by an independent judging panel. Sponsors included San Diego Business Journal, Cox Business, Athena San Diego, Association of Information Technology Professionals, Black Tech Link, Latina Geeks, Tech San Diego and TEDx.

Since 2008, Cox Business has lauded the information technology innovators in the San Diego. The Top Tech Awards pay homage to the talent in this community who have vision, take risks, and implement new cutting-edge technologies, all in the name of making their organizations more connected, more productive, and more successful.

Since its inception, the Top Tech Awards has grown expansively and stands today as the premier information technology event in San Diego. Presiding mayors of area cities declared Sept. 16 as “Top Tech Exec Day,” recognizing the city’s information technology leaders and their contributions to the community. For more information, visit toptechawards.com.