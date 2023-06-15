Vista woman’s resilience, joy on display as Cher tribute performer

VISTA — Debbra Sweet has never taken “no” for an answer. Instead, she has relied on her lifelong passion for music, business and inspiring resilience in others to lead her in the right direction.

Seeing the 56-year-old Vista resident transform into her alter ego, a confident, graceful tribute performer to multi-decade musical icon Cher, it would be hard to believe the challenges she faced along the way.

From her late teens until just a few years ago, Sweet lived with an untreated severe traumatic brain injury that went misdiagnosed by doctors for years. The injury affected every element of her life, sometimes leaving her with seizures and limited mobility.

Recent treatment, however, allowed her to fully explore her passion for performing. She formed her act Cher’d — combining the singer’s name with her first initial — in 2019 and now performs several shows throughout the year.

“I never thought I would be Cher ever, but in 2019 I knew I could do music again. I sought out, ‘what do I want to do?’ I thought for myself, ‘well, I’m healed, I’m not broken,” Sweet recalled. “When I allow myself to perform as Cher, it’s really fun, and I learn through it.”

As a young child growing up in the midwest, some of the few TV programs Sweet was permitted to watch included Sonny and Cher and shows featuring dancers like Juliet Prowse. She was struck by the powerhouse performances and elaborate costumes and developed a dream of becoming a ballroom dancer.

Along with her love of music, her parents also inspired a spirit of philanthropy that she practiced from an early age. The week before her high school graduation, Sweet had just completed a 52-mile bike ride fundraiser for her school and was riding back to her car when her life was altered forever.

While riding her bike through a narrow alley, Sweet moved to avoid a vehicle, and her head slammed into a concrete wall. Upon arriving at the hospital later, doctors failed to detect her apparent concussion and sent her home.

“I remember putting my hand on the side of my head and I felt a lump the size of a pear,” Sweet said. “That began this journey of doctors, of ‘what’s wrong with me?’ I functioned in spite of that, but everything became very different.”

Sweet went to college to study music, working to enhance her abilities as a musician, singer and composer. However, difficulties resulting from her injury left her with dropping grades and a feeling of failure.

Sweet left school but continued to play in musical groups and write music over the years, a passion that drew her to the San Diego area in the 1990s, and she pursued careers in entrepreneurship and marketing.

In 2013, Sweet founded Thrive Right Consulting, helping entrepreneurs through business development and leadership programs. She also shares her expertise on leadership, business, marketing, health and her lessons in motivation and resilience through her inspiring life story as a keynote speaker.

Sweet has also written a series of books called “The Power of Leadership” with her husband, Daniel Sweet.

“I come from a very hardy, midwest entrepreneurial family. Business has been part of my life since I was young. I love helping businesses thrive,” Sweet said.

After 30 years of living with a brain injury, the past decade finally brought more holistic treatment for her needs. Sweet spent five years going through “extensive” treatment, including vision therapy and sensory immersion, helping her brain, eyes and motor functions to realign, and saw her life improve.

Becoming Cher

Sweet’s journey to Cher started unintentionally when she recorded herself performing Cher covers with a band to send in for auditions with other groups.

One day, a misunderstanding led to an unexpected text about requesting to book Sweet and her “Cher band.” While the idea of performing as Cher was initially intimidating, she took her own advice and “say yes.”.

Over the past three years, the act has grown into a full-time gig. Sweet spends hours practicing songs, exercising to stay in shape, and hand-making elaborate costumes reminiscent of Cher’s most iconic moments.

“The preparation for performance, I take it as a daily commitment. When I’m in the gym, I’m running the shows, working on the lyrics,” Sweet said.

Cher’d now performs eight signature shows yearly, featuring Sweet and bandmembers Barry Brown on keys and guitar, Roger Friend on drums, Chris Yates on bass, and Barry Allen on keys.

“We came together and realized it was going to work,” said Friend. “It’s a walk through history. This is our third year as a band … and we have about 40 songs.”

Cher’d’s next performance is the June 30 Rock and Roll Show at the Grand Ritz Theatre in Escondido, highlighting Cher’s rock-and-roll hits. Other annual performances include the Las Vegas-style show featuring an impressive 15 costume changes, a holiday show, and the “glitter and glam” show.

For Sweet, the goal of performing is to connect with the audience, bring a smile to their faces and make them feel part of an immersive experience. Along with regularly scheduled shows, Cher’d has performed at other events like parties and celebrations of life.

“This isn’t just about ‘let’s see the band.’ It’s about, ‘let’s make some memories — how can I inspire courage, how can I inspire hope?’” Sweet said.

Reporting contributed by Steve Puterski