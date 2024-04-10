Top Tech Awards nominations open through May 8

Do you know an I.T. leader, rising star in tech or cybersecurity guru whose innovative and forward-thinking spirit and contributions deserve to be celebrated?

The Top Tech Awards are back this year to recognize the achievements of San Diego County’s top IT leaders who are making a huge impact in their business or organization – from small to large businesses, startups and nonprofits to hospitality, healthcare, government and education.

There are 13 award categories, as well as the Cox Business Exemplary Award, which honors an individual based on community service and leadership in the IT community. This year, there are two new categories: Rising Star (30 years of age or under) and Cyber Security Professional. Nominate an IT superstar through May 8 at toptechawards.com.

Honorees will be announced at this prestigious, popular and festive awards event on Thursday, September 26 at Snapdragon Stadium.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be presenting the 17th Annual Top Tech Awards,” said Jodi Duva, California Vice President of Cox Business. “I look forward to this event every year. We’re rising to the occasion again this year and are planning some surprises to honor our innovators and their endless impact on the industry, our region, and the world.”

Since 2008, Cox Business has lauded the incredible information technology innovators in San Diego County. The event pays homage to the abundance of talent in the San Diego community, celebrating the change-makers and visionaries who take risks and implement new cutting-edge technologies, all in the name of making their organizations and the communities they serve more connected and successful.

Community members are invited to join the Top Tech Awards and celebration presented by Cox Business. The event will feature an awards presentation, food, craft beer, music, dancing, and more and provides opportunities to network with San Diego’s most innovative leaders in technology.

17th Annual Top Tech Awards

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024

4 to 7 p.m.

Snapdragon Stadium,

2101 Stadium Way,

San Diego, CA 92108

About Cox Business

The commercial division of Cox Communications, Cox Business provides voice, data, and video services for more than 355,000 small and regional businesses nationwide, including health care providers; K−12 and higher education; financial institutions; and federal, state, and local government organizations. The organization also serves most of the top-tier wireless and wireline telecommunications carriers in the U.S. through its wholesale division.

For more information, please visit www.coxbusiness.com.