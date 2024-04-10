Carlsbad prolongs emergency orders to repair failing slope, creek channel

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council agreed to extend a pair of storm-related emergency proclamations during its April 9 meeting, authorizing continued work at two sites after a series of winter storms wrought havoc on the local environment and infrastructure.

Since early March, crews have worked to stabilize a failing slope located directly behind several homes in the 4200 block of Trieste Drive, removing debris that accumulated in a concrete channel at Buena Vista Creek.

Both sites are part of long-term capital improvement projects, but immediate action was required to avoid damage to nearby properties and infrastructure.

According to homeowners along Trieste Drive, the slope has triggered a series of mudslides since 2020, prompting residents to file a lawsuit against the city. For two years, residents say the faulty slope has been slowly devouring their backyards, sinking fences and overturning tool sheds.

Recent severe weather events only made matters worse, leading to additional cracks or fissures in the soil that required immediate attention, according to a staff report.

Urban Corps was hired to remove debris and place tarps and stakes in the right-of-way. The city has since agreed to a $2.4 million contract with Condon-Johnson & Associates, Inc., to stabilize, grade and recompact the faulty slope by June, according to the city. In total, the emergency slope repair will cost $3.3 million.

In March, Philip Kunka, an attorney representing several Carlsbad homeowners in a lawsuit with the city, announced the two parties had reached a settlement related to the slow-moving landslide behind their homes.

“The settlement that we reached is $7 million dollars total and that settlement will be distributed amongst the homeowners as they see fit and that’ll go towards repairing their homes and the second part is that they’ve committed to repairing the hillside by October of 2024,” Kunka told NBC7.

Buena Vista Creek, situated at the northern border of Carlsbad and adjacent to the city of Oceanside, experienced an influx of heavy rain during recent atmospheric river events, inundating the creek with debris and sediment and leading to a significant reduction in the channel’s capacity.

The city declared a local emergency on Feb. 8 to expedite the removal of sediment and vegetation from the channel, stretching from South Vista Way to slightly east of El Camino Real near The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

Since then, crews have found that more sediment, debris, and vegetation needed to be cleared from a natural section of the creek. This area, stretching about 1,500 feet to the Haymar Drive bridge from the concrete channel, requires clearing to increase the creek’s capacity. The contractor, Hazard Construction, started work on March 4 and is expected to complete the emergency work by April 22.

The emergency work is expected to cost more than $1.5 million.

The City Manager contacted the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, seeking state and federal resources to help cover emergency costs for slope repair and channel debris removal. The state responded, asking for more details about the city’s budget and the impact of recent storms.

During the meeting, Police Chief Christie Calderwood took her oath of office after being named the successor to former Chief Mickey Williams in February.

Calderwood will assume her new role at midnight on April 15.

“Thank you for the trust. As the chief of police, I intend to continue the strong foundation our department has deeply cemented in providing safety and great customer service to the community of Carlsbad,” Calderwood said in a speech at Tuesday’s meeting.

Calderwood has served the Carlsbad Police Department for 17 years, including the last two years as second-in-command under Williams.

Calderwood lives in Carlsbad with her husband, Fire Chief Michael Calderwood, and their two children.