Ting Internet expands into Carlsbad with Ubiquity partnership

On March 23, Ting , a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), announced it is expanding into new markets with digital infrastructure partner, Ubiquity. Together, Ting and Ubiquity will bring fast, reliable fiber internet to Carlsbad, California and Mesa, Arizona.

“Our partnership with Ubiquity allows us to connect more residents and businesses to fiber, faster, while being efficient with construction resources,” says Elliot Noss, CEO of Tucows and Ting. “We’re excited to work with a team that shares our vision of what future-proofed communities can look like now, and into the future.”

The work is an extension of the partnership between Ting and Ubiquity that began in the Solana Beach and Encinitas markets of Southern California in 2019. Ubiquity’s experience in the construction and asset management of digital infrastructure networks will accelerate Ting’s deployment of next-generation fiber internet to both the Carlsbad and Mesa municipalities.

“Like Ting, we believe that accessible high-speed fiber internet is critical sustainable infrastructure that supports community growth,” says Jamie Earp, co-CEO and managing partner of Ubiquity. “Our complimentary areas of expertise and shared values made this partnership ideal to build sustainable, smart city solutions for municipalities over the long-term.”

Ubiquity construction in both Carlsbad, California and Mesa, Arizona, began in early 2023 and is expected to continue for the next few years. The tenant partnership with Ubiquity is expected to result in up to 150,000 available fiber addresses across both markets over the build term.

Residents in Carlsbad can now visit ting.com/Carlsbad to find more information on availability and search for their address to preorder Ting. Residents in Mesa can stay informed about Ting’s expected service dates at tinginternet.com/Mesa.