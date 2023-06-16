Three arrested, charged, for roles in 26 home burglaries across county

REGION — Two men and a woman have been arrested for their alleged roles in 26 home burglaries across San Diego County, authorities announced June 15.

Officials from the San Diego Police Department and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office allege the trio, who are from outside of the county, worked to break into homes in upscale county neighborhoods from February through May of this year.

Police say the suspects broke into homes and snatched property, sometimes entering multiple homes on the same day.

The suspects were arrested Monday while casing a home in Escondido, according to San Diego police.

“I will tell you, this work is just another great example of investigators doing incredible work in pairing with different departments to remove dangerous criminals from our communities,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said during a news conference announcing the arrests.

The chief said SDPD was aided by the Los Angeles Police Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Charles Ray Henderson, 48, from Riverside County, and Charelle Leann Brumfield, 30, and Anthony Latroy Robinson, 30, of Los Angeles County, pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges on Thursday afternoon, including burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Henderson and Brumfield are accused of taking part in all 26 burglaries, while Robinson is accused in eight of the burglaries.

“There are dozens of victims, and they are terrified,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said during the news conference. “They do not look at their home in the … same way (as a place) where they can feel safe. They’re (also) concerned about leaving their homes.”

The defendants face, on average, 37 years in state prison if convicted of all counts.

Stephen said, “This is where children, seniors and adults lay their heads, and they should be safe inside their homes. … This is why there is a very large consequence when you commit residential burglaries.”

