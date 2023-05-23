Thousands enjoy grooves, brews at Fiesta del Sol

SOLANA BEACH — Cloudy weather over the May 20 weekend did not stop the around 50,000 live music lovers that gathered at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach for the city’s 42nd annual Fiesta del Sol.

The free two-day music festival drew residents from all over San Diego County, with over a dozen performers taking the stage, from reggae acts Iya Terra and Ginger Roots and the Protectors to ’70s and ’80s nostalgia groups like Fabba Show and Betamaxx.

Leaders of the Belly Up Tavern, the main sponsor for Fiesta del Sol, said the event saw approximately 25,000 people per day.

“It’s awesome to see so many different parts of our community turn out in force, whether it’s classic rock fans, reggae lovers, art lovers, kids playing music with parents watching, or just people who love to get out and have some fun and eat some great food, it all mixes together into a very cool vibe,” said Belly Up president Chris Goldsmith.

From morning to evening on Saturday and Sunday, crowds of people could be seen milling about the South Acacia Avenue parking lot that organizers transformed into an outdoor venue and beer garden for the weekend.

Others strolled through the outdoor market set up along Plaza Drive and South Sierra Ave, perusing jewelry, artwork and other goods.

While the offering of local libations like beer and hard kombucha is a large part of Fiesta del Sol, the family-oriented event saw countless children and canine companions in tow enjoying the festival as well.

“Forty-plus years and still going strong, we’re already looking forward to next year,” Goldsmith said.

