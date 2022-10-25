The search continues for the perfect cocktail glass

I had a cocktail glass…err, let me rephrase that. I’ve had many cocktail glasses. Let me rephrase again. I have a cocktail glass now that looks fantastic and vintage despite being recently purchased. It’s fine. It reflects light through the pattern on the glass in a cool way. Previously, it was on the shelf as a tea-light candle holder.* I have a cocktail glass, and it is fine.

Honestly, it’s a little bit too small in my hand, the weight isn’t right, and the glass doesn’t have the same precision as my other favorite cocktail glasses. So, when it comes to glassware, I’m a bit particular, but only because I care.

I’m loyal to a fault when I commit to a cocktail glass. It becomes part of my hand at happy hour. If it is dirty, I wash it. The weight of it in my hand eases any anxieties I may have accumulated throughout the day. Ice thumps comfortably against the side walls, which will echo the cracking across the cube when pouring my preferred alcohol over the top.

There are rules about glasses. Professional bartenders make sure to serve martinis in Martini glasses; whiskey in a rocks glass; wine in a wine glass; a Mule in a copper mug, and a Collins in a highball. But since I’ve retired from slangin’ drinks (as the kids say), everything I drink gets poured into the same glass.

My favorite cocktail glass of all time had a horse on it. It was a thrift store find, and the base was thick glass. It had a heft that tempted me to throw it against the wall like I was a black-hatted cowboy in an old western film, but I would never. Sadly, it slipped from my grasp during a washing session. The American Saddle Horse (glass) would ride no more.

Then for a time, I was obsessed with Mason jars. Besides being available in various sizes and shapes, the screwtop lids came in handy when traveling to the beach for sunset. Not to mention many had convenient marks on the side, making mixing a cocktail easier.

I’m a believer that the right cocktail glass finds me. A type of magic occurs when I pick up the right glass for the first time — I just know. So, for now, I’ll make do with the tea-light glass or, in a pinch, a leftover jar of Bonne Maman fruit preserves with a red-white checkered lid. The search continues.

• The 14th Annual Thanksgiving Punk Rock Food Drive is being held on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Belching Beaver Brewing in Oceanside. Eight punk bands will be playing the benefit to support the North County Food Bank. Live music goes from 2 p.m. to close, and tickets are only $10. So have a beer, listen to live music, partake in the raffle, and feel good knowing you’re supporting those in need right here in North County San Diego. Last year’s event generated 26,000 meals for those in need. Hopefully, this year’s concert will be the biggest yet. Get tickets here or support the effort from afar by donating at donate.punkrockfood.com.

• I ran into some of the Punk Rock Food Drive team at Burgeon Beer at The Oasis’s 2nd Anniversary event this weekend in Escondido. Congrats to Burgeon Beer for continuing to thrive, grow and represent great beer in North County.

*Shout out to my wife for thinking outside the box.