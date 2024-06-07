The Music Men barbershop chorus is seeking new singers

REGION — A North County based men’s barbershop-style a cappella chorus is looking for more members to join the 70-year-old group.

The Music Men perform in four-part, close harmony songs arranged in Barbershop style. It is affiliated with the International Barbershop Harmony Society, a non-profit that is dedicated to the preservation and performance of the barbershop sound.

The chorus was started in Fallbrook in 1954 and is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. Its current membership includes singers from Oceanside, Carlsbad, Vista, San Marcos, Escondido, Poway and Murrieta.

“We have a diverse repertoire, including patriotic, romantic ballads, Great American Songbook, gospel, pop and holiday songs,” said Music Men spokesman Bill Olszanicky.

The Music Men perform for both public and private events throughout the region, led by Director David Garstang, a veteran San Diego-area barbershop singer and international quartet medalist.

The group is currently looking for more singers from middle school age and older who enjoy singing and the camaraderie of others, are curious about a cappella music, and like a good challenge.

“Barbershop singing is challenging,” Olszanicky said. “We have no accompaniment. Someone blows the keynote on a pitch pipe, and we sing. We don’t use music when we perform – we memorize our notes for our vocal part and the lyrics, and we listen to one another so that our chords ‘ring.’”

Previous musical experience is helpful but not required to join. The group is looking for singers for lead, bass, tenor and baritone parts.

The group will provide new members audio learning tracks to help them learn their parts. Other members will assist in helping new members learn their parts too.

Rehearsals are on most Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at San Marcos Lutheran Church at 3419 Grand Ave. in the Luther Hall.

For more information about singing with the Music Men, call Joe Pascucci at 760-845-3593 or visit www.musicmenchorus.org.