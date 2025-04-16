The GI Film Festival San Diego turns 10!

Join film fans and veteran supporters for three amazing nights of films, discussion and community at the GI Film Festival San Diego, May 7-9, 2025. This is a must-attend event for film lovers, history enthusiasts, and military/veteran supporters.

Over the last decade, the film festival has become a trusted destination where service members and veterans feel their stories are honored and truthfully represented, fostering understanding, respect, and community in the San Diego region through the power of authentic military storytelling and cinema. Each year, the festival features a diverse selection of films that highlight not only service members and veterans but also caregivers, spouses, and children—emphasizing that military service is a family commitment.

The 2025 festival lineup includes 16 films that showcase stories from WWII, the Vietnam War, the Global War on Terror, the fall of Afghanistan, and training in peacetime, as well as non-military themes including a vampire-inspired short, an LGBTQIA+ experimental film, and a dramatic narrative that puts a spotlight on mental health struggles within the Pacific Islander community.

To see the schedule, preview the films, and secure your tickets, visit GIFilmFestivalSD.org.