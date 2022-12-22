The Coast News, December 23, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS NOTICE OF FUNDING AVAILABILITY Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program Beginning January 17, 2023, the City of Encinitas is soliciting proposals for projects, activities, and programs under the federal Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG) for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-24 (July 1, 2023– June 30, 2024). The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Encinitas is an entitlement community and receives CDBG directly from HUD to address local community development needs. The City of Encinitas anticipates an estimated annual allocation of $335,000 for FY 2023-24 with estimated available funds in the following categories: • Public Services $50,250 • Program Administration $47,000 • Fair Housing Services $20,000 • Facility Improvements and Other $217,750 Applications are available beginning on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 on the City of Encinitas website at Community Development Block Grant Program (encinitasca.gov). Completed application packages, including required attachments, must be submitted prior to 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Applications may be submitted electronically to Cindy Schubert at [email protected]. Paper copies may be mailed to the City of Encinitas, Development Services Department, Attn: CDBG Program, at 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Potential applicants with questions about the CDBG program funding should contact Cindy Schubert by email [email protected], before 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Additionally, please refer to the City’s Community Development Block Grant webpage to find prior year plans, policies and procedures, and other related information. An optional technical assistance webinar will be held on Thursday, January 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. The workshop will be held remotely, and pre-registration is required. Please contact Cindy Schubert at [email protected] or (760) 633-2726 to register or with questions. Grant proposals will be evaluated and presented to the City Council for consideration at separately noticed public hearings. These public hearings are anticipated to be held in March and April of 2023. 12/23/2022 CN 27224

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE HOLIDAYS December 23rd through January 2nd) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Larocque Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-005469-2022; CDPNF-005470-2022; BADJ-005471-2022; FILING DATE: June 14, 2022; APPLICANT: Todd & Carrie Larocque; LOCATION: 2416 Oxford Avenue (APN: 261-112-30); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A request for a Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to consolidate four legal lots into one legal lot.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and within the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15305(a), which exempts minor lot line adjustments (lot consolidation). STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 12/23/2022 CN 27222

CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA NOTICE OF VACANCIES LOCAL APPOINTMENTS LIST – 2023 In compliance with the requirements of the Maddy Act, California Government Code sections 54972-54974, the following list is posted on an annual basis on or before December 31. The City of Carlsbad is inviting applications from Carlsbad residents who are interested in serving on one of the following Boards, Commissions or Committees. To receive an application, contact the City Clerk’s Office at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, call 442-339-2808, email [email protected] or go to the City’s website, www.carlsbadca.gov, Boards and Commissions page. Minimum requirements to serve are applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a registered voter and a resident of Carlsbad (Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.15.030) except members of the Carlsbad Tourism Business Improvement District Board and the Carlsbad Golf Lodging Business Improvement District Board. Some positions may have additional requirements, contact the City Clerk’s Office for more information.

Steven Gish* 12/14/2021 5/2023

John May* 1/11/2022 5/2023

Keith Neigenfind, Jr.* 12/14/2021 5/2023

Elizabeth Torio* 12/14/2021 5/2023

VacantDistrict 2N/A12/2024

VacantDistrict 4N/A12/2024

VacantMayorN/A12/2026

VacantDistrict 1N/A12/2026

VacantDistrict 3N/A12/2026

Shirley Cole* (At Large) 9/10/2019 7/2023

Marissa Cortes-Torres * 8/27/2019 7/2023

(Rental Assistance-General)

John Nguyen-Cleary* (At Large) 9/10/2019 7/2023

Michael Ydigoras* 7/12/2022 7/2023

(Rental Assistance-Senior)

Kathryn Rangus*9/24/20199/2023

Nelson Ross*12/7/20219/2023

Members of all Boards, Commissions and Committees are subject to the Fair Political Practices Commission regulations and must file a Statement of Economic Interests, and are required to complete AB1234 Ethics Training upon appointment and biennially thereafter. *Eligible for Reappointment

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT UPDATED NOTICE (WEB LINK UPDATE) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. The Public Review Draft of the General Plan Safety Element Update is available for public review and comment through January 18, 2023. CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005198-2022 GPA/LCPA; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Safety Element of the City of Encinitas General Plan is required by State law to identify community safety risks and establish goals, policies, and programs to safeguard residents and businesses from those risks. Safety risks posing the greatest local threat include fire hazards, geologic risks, flooding, and climate change. Other topics addressed in the Safety Element include emergency preparedness, hazardous materials and waste, evacuation constraints, shoreline protection and how the City of Encinitas should respond to sea level rise. The Safety Element is being updated in compliance with Government Code Section 65302(g)(3). The Safety Element would also amend specific portions of the City’s Local Coastal Program (“LCP”) as a part of the update. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to State California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Section 15162, a subsequent EIR or a Negative Declaration is not required for the update to the City’s Safety Element in that substantial changes are not proposed to the draft document, the circumstances to which the 1995 Safety Element was adopted have not changed, and no new information of substantial importance has arisen since the prior environmental documents have been certified. Furthermore, it has been determined that the proposed Safety Element is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Section 15060(c)(2) and 15061(b)(3) in that the proposed amendments which are primarily limited to policy modifications and updates in compliance with Government Code Section 65302(g)1 through 9 are not anticipated to result in a direct or reasonably foreseeable indirect physical change in the environment, nor will the proposed changes have the potential for causing significant effect on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2711 or [email protected]. The Public Review Draft is available on the City’s website at: www.encinitasca.gov/safety-element-update NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This Safety Element update includes an amendment to the LCP. If the City Council approves the amendment, the proposed LCP must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. This Notice of Availability opens a six-week public review period (November 18, 2022 through January 18, 2023) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. Please submit written comments to Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner, Development Service Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024, or by email at [email protected]. The public comment period will close at 5 p.m. on January 18, 2023. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 2 de diciembre si lo necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para mas información, contacte con Melinda Dacey, Senior Planner por correo electrónico [email protected]. The public and interested parties are also encouraged to attend future public hearings to be scheduled before the Planning Commission and City Council prior to the adoption of the Safety Element. All future public hearings will be duly noticed and held at the City of Encinitas Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. 12/23/2022 CN 27219

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-442 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTIONS 2.15.030 AND 2.15.070 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE WHEREAS, Chapter 2.15 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code applies to all boards and commissions, except as otherwise specifically provided; and WHEREAS, amendments to Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 2.15.030 – Board and commission membership – Qualifications and Section 2.15.070 – Vacancies, removal and attendance are necessary to clarify the qualifications for serving on a board or commission and that the seat is forfeited if the member no longer meets those qualifications. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 2, Chapter 2.15, Section 2.15.030 is amended to read as follows: 2.15.030 Board and commission membership—Qualifications. A. In addition to any qualifications or limitations imposed by law or contained in the authorizing ordinance or resolution for any specific board or commission, members of the boards and commission must meet the following minimum qualifications: 1. Resident of the City of Carlsbad and a registered voter. 2. Not currently an officer of or employed by the City of Carlsbad. 3. Not currently a sole proprietor under contract with the city, or a consultant or employee of an entity under contract with the city, performing work that relates to the powers or duties of the board or commission. 4. Not currently an officer, director, owner or principal of an entity under contract with the City of Carlsbad to perform work that relates to the powers or duties of the board or commission. 5. Appointment would not violate any term limits applicable to the position sought. B. The city council may consider, in its discretion, the following additional criteria in appointing members to the boards and commission: 1. Prior participation in the Citizen’s Academy. 2. Recent experience and/or understanding of municipal government. 3. Knowledge of subject matter governed by the board or commission. 4. Ability to fairly and impartially represent community interests. 5. Experience on other boards, commissions or committees. 6. Geographical diversity of the membership of the board or commission. 3. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 2, Chapter 2.15, Section 2.15.070 is amended to read as follows: 2.15.070 Vacancies, removal and attendance. A. Members of the city’s boards, commissions and committees shall serve until reappointed or until the member’s successor has been appointed, qualified and seated. If a vacancy occurs other than by the expiration of a term, the vacancy shall be filled in the same manner as the original appointment. B. Appointees to all of the city’s boards and commissions shall serve at the pleasure of the City Council. Any member of a city board or commission may be removed at any time, with or without cause, by the affirmative vote of three members of the City Council. C. Any member of a city board or commission will forfeit their seat on the board or commission if the member no longer meets the qualifications specified in Section 2.15.030(A)(1) – (4). D. To assure participation of board and commission members, attendance by the members of the boards and commissions at all regularly scheduled and special meetings of the boards and commissions shall be recorded, and such record shall be provided annually to the city council for review. A board or commission member may be removed by the affirmative vote of three members of the City Council due to the member’s absence from three consecutive regular meetings or from 25% of the duly scheduled meetings of the board or commission within any fiscal year, except in the case of absences due to illness or by permission of the board or commission as documented by the board or commission liaison. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 6th day of December, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 13th day of December, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 23, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/23/2022 CN 27212

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance CS-441 per Government Code §36933(c) AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2.15 AND ADDING CHAPTER 2.30 COMMUNITY-POLICE ENGAGEMENT COMMISSION TO TITLE 2 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE The ordinance amends Title 2 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code by adding Chapter 2.30 to establish a five-member civilian commission that would be known as the Community-Police Engagement Commission, would meet quarterly, and would have as its primary duty community engagement, not police oversight. The advisory commission would report directly to the City Council and present annual workplans to the City Council for approval. The purpose of the commission is to provide a cooperative and collaborative forum for the community and police leadership to learn and discuss the challenges of modern-day policing and provide a community perspective about public safety challenges. The commission will work collaboratively with the police chief to provide advice, support, and recommendations relating to current or newly considered policies and programs with an overarching goal of building trust and fostering strong police-community relations. The commission shall have no authority to direct the conduct of any department, including the police department, to review or advise upon personnel matters related to individual peace officers or to review confidential peace officer personnel files. It is not the purpose of this commission to review or comment upon items staff will present to City Council, unless the item is referred to the commission by the City Council or City Manager. The ordinance establishes qualifications and training requirements for commission members. The commission’s duties will be to: 1. Promote productive communication and interaction between the City of Carlsbad Police Department and community. 2. Provide a forum for police leadership to inform the commission and public of police initiatives, challenges, and data relating to police activity. 3. Educate the community and receive community feedback regarding policing standards and expectations. 4. Create additional community access to public safety information. 5. Recommend changes or improvements to Carlsbad Police Department policies, procedures or training. 6. Review new or proposed Carlsbad Police Department programs to evaluate how those programs might impact the Carlsbad community, including disenfranchised and marginalized communities. 7. Provide a forum for presentations by police leadership on matters that receive high media interest or come to the attention of the commission. The ordinance also includes revisions to Chapter 2.15, Section 2.15.050 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code to establish an appointment process for members of the commission. A certified copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is posted in the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 13th day of December, 2023, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta. NAYS: Burkholder. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Dec. 23, 2022 City of Carlsbad | City Council 12/23/2022 CN 27211

BATCH: AFC-3069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 1/12/2023 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD, CA 92011 TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 104643 10222E 10222E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 22 147-264-09-22 BARBARA L. HARGIS AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7861.68 104644 10221E 10221E 102 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 21 147-264-09-21 HENRY HARGIS JR. AND BARBARA LOUISE HARGIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7825.97 104645 20439A 20439A 204 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 39 147-264-15-39 IRENE VAN PATTEN SURVIVING TRUSTEE OF THE VAN PATTEN ESTATE REVOCABLE TRUST 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104646 20707B 20707B 207 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-18-07 MILDRED H. DIVELBISS A MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104647 20817A 20817A 208 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 17 147-264-19-17 JANES R BALDWIN A UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104648 30250B 30250B 302 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 50 147-264-29-50 HOMER T. ASHTON AND BARBARA B. ASHTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $10009.76 104649 30341B 30341B 303 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-30-41 MATEBA BANKS A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104650 30518A 30518A 305 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 18 147-264-32-18 HAZEL M DONALD A SINGLE WOMAN AND JAMES R. BALDWIN A SINGLE MAN EACH AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 1/2 INTEREST AS TENANTS IN COMMON 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104651 30648B 30648B 306 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 48 147-264-33-48 HELEN V. GRABER TRUSTEE OF THE HELEN V. GRABER FAMILY TRUST DATED AUGUST 12 2014 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104652 30749B 30749B 307 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 49 147-264-34-49 GEORGE EBERLE AND HELEN GRABER EBERLE. HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7884.15 104653 31341D 31341D 313 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 41 147-264-40-41 JOHN W MENSONIDES A SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9292.87 104654 40105J 40105J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 5 147-264-43-05 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104655 40108J 40108J 401 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 8 147-264-43-08 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. WOTIPKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7887.43 104656 40843J 40843J 408 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 43 147-264-50-43 DOROTHY J. BARRETT AND K. ERIN KING TRUSTEES UNDER THE BARRETT KING TRUST DATED OCTOBER 30 2015 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $9351.92 104657 40906J 40906J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 6 147-264-51-06 LINDA A. WOTIPKA A WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 7/26/2022 8/11/2022 2022-0325252 9/12/2022 2022-0360014 $7871.00 104658 40907J 40907J 409 FIXED/FIXED ANNUAL 7 147-264-51-07 LEE A. WOTIPKA AND LINDA A. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC , OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 12/13/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022, 12/30/2022 CN 27206

BATCH: AFC-3070 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 12/29/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 104683 B4039305H GMO523232A1Z 5232 ANNUAL 32 211-130-02-00 WILLIAM BREWINGTON AND HEIDI BREWINGTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/31/2012 06/20/2012 2012-0361943 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $16018.62 104684 B0522245S GMP8010417B1O 80104 ODD 17 212-271-04-00 JANEL MARGARET BUCHTA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/23/2019 06/27/2019 2019-0252628 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $18218.85 104685 B0457185S GMP653145BZ 6531 ANNUAL 45 211-131-13-00 JEFFREY S. COUSENS AND ANDREA B. COUSENS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/24/2015 12/10/2015 2015-0632488 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $20363.19 104687 B0511515C GMP612446D1O 6124 ODD 46 211-131-11-00 JACQUELINE R. DAY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/22/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434384 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $20469.21 104688 B0531715H GMP602252D1Z 6022 ANNUAL 52 211-131-11-00 LYLE S. FITTES AND KARMEN ROSE FITTES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2019 08/27/2020 2020-0491131 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $40965.92 104691 B0535475P GMP702216A1Z 7022 ANNUAL 16 211-131-13-00 HUBERT LABIO AND AILEEN LABIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/21/2021 07/08/2021 2021-0489649 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $36914.34 104692 B0528075S GMO593430AZ 5934 ANNUAL 30 211-131-11-00 VINCENT M. LAU AND ROSELLE M. LAU HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/23/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579332 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $47943.60 104693 B0457745H GMP541125DZ 5411 ANNUAL 25 211-130-03-00 ANDRE L. PERDUE AND ELIZABETH M. PERDUE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/20/2015 12/17/2015 2015-0644324 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $21956.74 104694 B0530575H GMP612320B1O 6123 ODD 20 211-131-11-00 JAIME PEREZ GONZALEZ AND EDIT SANCHEZ CHAVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2020 03/19/2020 2020-0142863 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $22276.73 104695 B0490215H GMP662125A1E 6621 EVEN 25 211-131-13-00 MARY R. SMITH A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2017 08/10/2017 2017-0361807 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $22878.38 104696 B0449935H GMP532440AZ 5324 ANNUAL 40 211-130-03-00 JARED L. SORENSEN AND DEVIN M. SORENSEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/05/2015 08/13/2015 2015-0428738 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $28281.04 104697 B0493215H GMP663402BZ 6634 ANNUAL 2 211-131-13-00 WON YI A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/22/2017 10/12/2017 2017-0472225 8/19/2022 2022-0335714 $29799.30 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. DATE: 11/30/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022 CN 27181

T.S. No. 102199-CA APN: 175-136-04-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/9/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 1/23/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/12/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-1076822 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: KENNETH FETZER, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 226 N INDIANA AVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $247,442.27 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 102199-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 935574_102199-CA 12/09/2022, 12/16/2022, 12/23/2022 CN 27180

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00050655-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Joseph Skowronski filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Joseph Skowronski change to proposed name: Joseph Edward Skowronski. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On February 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/20/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27223

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047936-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Debra Lewis filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Debra Lewis change to proposed name: Stephanie Debra Gittleman. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/30/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27197

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF HENRIETTA SUN a.k.a. HANALEI SUN Case # 37-2022-00040223-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Henrietta Sun a.k.a. Hanalei Sun. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jeordie Fellner in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jeordie Fellner be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 07, 2023; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: RICH GAINES, ESQ. LEGACY LEGAL, INC. 5900 La Place Ct., Ste 105 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.931.9923 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27185

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00047611-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Reza Hashemi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reza Hashemi change to proposed name: Mehron Hashemi. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On January 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 11/29/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27175

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: CVSW2205649 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ERNESTINE GRANT., MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (MERS), all persons unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien interest in the property described in the complaint adverse to plaintiffs title or any cloud on plaintiffs title thereon, named as DOES 1-20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Brent E. Hermanson, an individual; and Carrie M. Hermanson, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California Southwest Justice Center 30755-D Auld Rd. Murrieta CA 92563 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): OakTree Law LARRY FIESELMAN SBN 81872 10900 183rd St., Ste 270 Cerritos CA 90703 Telephone: 562.741.3943 Date: 08/16/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Samuel Hamrick Jr., Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court Patty Thiphavong, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27164

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 22STCV24395 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): SAMUEL TODD SHERMAN, an individual; and DOES 1 TO 30. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MARIO MUNOZ PERDOMO, an individual, NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles-Spring Street Courthouse 312 N. Spring St. Los Angeles CA 90012 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Bradley G. Hayes (SBN 287552) The Hayes Law Firm, APC Mailing Address: 8605 Santa Monica Blvd., PMB 48071 West Hollywood CA 90069-4109 Physical Address: 2648 Durfee Avenue, Suite 101 El Monte, CA 91732 Telephone: 323.477.1415 Date: 07/28/2022 Clerk (Secretario), by Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer/ Clerk of Court D. Wiliams, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027081 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Truck Repair. Located at: 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto Ramirez, 1790 Deavers Dr., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Roberto Ramirez, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026951 Filed: Dec 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Maksat International Development. Located at: 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 23890 Copper Hill Dr. #280, Santa Clarita CA 91354. Registrant Information: 1. Focus International Development, 2816 Avenida Valera, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jay Yun, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27218

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027289 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas of North County. Located at: 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Rae-Birth + Postpartum Doula LLC, 1102 La Tortuga Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/14/2022 S/Kelly Brusch, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026396 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Scholastic Surf Series. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #80, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232042, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Western Surfing Association, 320 Avenida Sierra, San Clemente CA 92672. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/02/2010 S/Mary Lou Drummy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026805 Filed: Dec 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vintage Jargon Market; B. Sure As Shirt. Located at: 315 S Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. True Wine Culture Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-227, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/09/2022 S/Eric Guy, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27215

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9027219 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego; C. Integra San Diego; D. IRR San Diego. Located at: 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA San Diego 92014. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/24/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9004709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Limbach & Greenwald Company Inc., 2775 Via de la Valle #206, Del Mar CA 92014. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Jeff A Greenwald, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027230 Filed: Dec 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integra Realty Resources; B. Integra Realty Resources San Diego. Located at: 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morgan Valuation Company Inc., 527 Encinitas Blvd. #204., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/31/2022 S/John Morgan, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026880 Filed: Dec 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Business Gurus. Located at: 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 481 La Mesa Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Mariah Geneva Slingerland, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026566 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Singh Medical Consulting. Located at: 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ramandeep Singh, 6814 Zinnia Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/12/2022 S/Ramandeep Singh, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9027057 Filed: Dec 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pet Pro; B. Light Hawk Yoga. Located at: 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Swetlana Xenia Falke, 4030 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Swetlana Xenia Falke, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026401 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Westwood Village Apartments. Located at: 2502 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. JHB California Properties LLC, 2368 Via de la Valle #G 425, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/06/1998 S/Joyce Chilingirian, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06, 01/13/2023 CN 27207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026750 Filed: Dec 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grammy’s Granola. Located at: 3800 Oceanic Dr. #118, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232474, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Janet C. Braver, 1006 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2003 S/Janet C. Braver, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27205

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026454 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kaleidoscope Printing. Located at: 600 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 603 Seagaze Dr. #234, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/07/2017 S/Christine Elaine Silverthorn, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27204

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026450 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accucolorpaint; B. Accucarpaint; C. Slaughterconsulting Inc. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc, 2604-B El Camino Real #285 Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2001 S/Christopher Slaughter, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27203

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026557 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Enduring Fruit. Located at: 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 130998, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Information: 1. Lead to Serve Inc., 7042 Via Ostiones, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2012 S/Wayne L. Gordon, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026504 Filed: Dec 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CP Vacation Rentals. Located at: 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cavanaugh Properties Inc., 2677 State St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Caleb McKinley, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026420 Filed: Dec 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coolabah Dog Training. Located at: 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tessy Maria Schick, 1732 Club Heights Ln., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tessy Maria Schick, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022, 01/06/2023 CN 27199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025122 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Phoebe Films. Located at: 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynasty Films LLC, 1250 Melba Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jerry Franck, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27195

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025963 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. See Your Side. Located at: 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Mitchell, 3625 Vista Oceana #39, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Eric Mitchell, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27194

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026389 Filed: Dec 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Generation of Harmony. Located at: 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235844, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Kerri Lynn Lake, 924 Encinitas Blvd. #48, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2019 S/Kerri Lynn Lake, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27192

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025679 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle North County. Located at: 1617 Capalina Rd. #B, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27189

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025678 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle La Mesa. Located at: 8495 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27188

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025677 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle San Diego Kearny Mesa. Located at: 4240 Kearny Mesa Rd. #108, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025676 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle Encinitas. Located at: 1010 S. Coast Hwy 101, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2022 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27186

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9026162 Filed: Dec 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cocina de Barrio. Located at: 3924 W. Point Loma Blvd., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Mailing Address: 632 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Cocina de Barrio LLC, 632 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jaime Osuna, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025600 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bonus Round Arcades. Located at: 740 Los Vallecitos Blvd #104, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. Registrant Information: 1. Custom Billiard and Games, 1225 Burton St., Fullerton CA 92831. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Brian Chinh Hoang, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27183

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025640 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Trek Bicycle South Bay. Located at: 3901 Bonita Rd., Bonita CA 91902 San Diego. Mailing Address: 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. Registrant Information: 1. Trek Retail Corporation, 801 W. Madison St., Waterloo WI 53594. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2021 S/Chad Brown, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23, 12/30/2022 CN 27182

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025902 Filed: Nov 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Analytics. Located at: 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William Sheffler, 1104 Las Flores Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/16/2022 S/William Sheffler, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025472 Filed: Nov 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elocal Web Solutions. Located at: 1531 Grand Ave. #B, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 663 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #673, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Planzme Inc., 750 Banyan Ct., Lake San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Frank Paul Trotman, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025756 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest Pediatric Therapy. Located at: 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shari Jones Speech Therapy Inc., 1718 Kenwood Pl., San Marcos CA 92078-1019. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shari Jones, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025203 Filed: Nov 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flower Remedy. Located at: 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 7140, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Mindful Happiness LLC, 5855 Avenida Encinas #146, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Davis, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27170

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025635 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pure Solar Power. Located at: 147 Coop St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shambala Enterprises, 147 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Konek, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025728 Filed: Nov 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mr. Bodhi’s Grub & Scrub. Located at: 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mr. Bodhi Inc., 437 S. Hwy 101 #105, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/01/2022 S/Robert F. Brackett, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27168

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9024884 Filed: Nov 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kindred Connection. Located at: 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kindra Kuntz, 312 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2527, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/14/2022 S/Kindra Kuntz, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9025646 Filed: Nov 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jane Louise Creates. Located at: 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jane Owens, 1928 High Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/15/2013 S/Jane Owens, 12/02, 12/09, 12/16, 12/23/2022 CN 27166