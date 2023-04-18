Swim instructor’s child sex abuse trial pushed to July

VISTA — A trial initially scheduled for May has been pushed to July in the case of a former swim instructor charged with sexually abusing young children in North County.

In an April 17 hearing at the Vista Courthouse, Judge Michael Washington granted defendant Nicholas Piazza a new July 11 trial date at his attorney’s request.

Piazza, 20, is facing charges for the sexual assault of three children between the ages of five and seven. The first of these incidents occurred in 2021 while Piazza was a swim instructor at Callan Swim School in San Marcos and another in September 2022 while working as a private instructor in Rancho Santa Fe.

Deputy District Attorney Isaac Jackson said the prosecution was ready to go to trial in May as originally scheduled, but he was not surprised to see the trial date pushed back.

“These cases do typically take a long time,” Jackson said.

Defense attorney Andrew Limberg declined to comment on why he requested a later trial date, stating that it would be inappropriate to share these details.

Jackson said there is no indication at this time that there are additional victims. However, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department investigation into this case remains open if anyone comes forward.

A jury will hear from the existing young victims whenever the case goes to trial.

“If there is still a trial, it is most likely that all victims will testify,” Jackson said

The next hearing, in this case, has been scheduled for June 6.