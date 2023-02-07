Super Bowl Trivia

Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is set for 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. While we wait for Super Sunday, let’s brush up on our knowledge of America’s big game. Let the trivia begin…

1. How many Super Bowl rings does Tom Brady have?

A) 5

B) 6

C) 7

D) 8

2. What was the score of the highest-scoring Super Bowl?

A) 49-26

B) 48-15

C) 46-14

D) 51-24

3. What city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

A) New Orleans

B) Los Angeles

C) Miami

D) San Diego

4. Who has scored the most TDs in Super Bowl history?

A) Rob Gronkowski

B) Thurman Thomas

C) Jerry Rice

D) Emmitt Smith

5. What two teams are undefeated in multiple Super Bowl appearances?

A) Dallas Cowboys

B) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

C) New York Giants

D) Baltimore Ravens

6. Who threw the longest TD pass in Super Bowl history?

A) Brett Favre

B) Tom Brady

C) Jake Delhomme

D) Doug Williams

7. Who had the most rushing yards in a Super Bowl game?

A) Marcus Allen

B) Franco Harris

C) John Riggins

D) Timmy Smith

8. Who threw the most TD passes in a Super Bowl game?

A) Joe Montana

B) Tom Brady

C) Terry Bradshaw

D) Steve Young

9. Tom Brady set a Super Bowl record with how many yards passing in a single game?

A) 466

B) 505

C) 414

D) 445

10. Who kicked the longest field goal in a Super Bowl game?

A) Greg Zuerlein

B) Harrison Butker

C) Ryan Succop

D) Steve Christie

11. Who had the longest run from scrimmage in a Super Bowl game?

A) Tom Matte

B) Marcus Allen

C) Willie Parker

D) Thomas Jones

12. Who had the most interceptions in a Super Bowl game?

A) Rodney Harrison

B) Dexter Jackson

C) Rod Martin

D) Dwight Smith

13. What two teams are tied for the fewest points scored in a Super Bowl game?

A) Miami Dolphins

B) New England Patriots

C) Dallas Cowboys

D) Los Angeles Rams

14. How many current NFL teams have never played in a Super Bowl?

A) 2

B) 3

C) 4

D) 5

15. What was the average ticket price for the first Super Bowl?

A) $10

B) $12

C) $21

D) $25

SUPER BOWL LVII: Odds and moneyline

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles (6:30 p.m. Sunday in Arizona, FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -1.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Chiefs cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Chiefs +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

— Courtesy of FOX Bet

Answers

1. C.

2. A. The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers combined for 75 points in Super Bowl XXIX in 1995.

3. C. The city of Miami has hosted the Super Bowl 11 times, one more than New Orleans.

4. C. Jerry Rice scored eight touchdowns in four Super Bowl appearances.

5. B & D. The Buccaneers and Ravens are both 2-0 in the Super Bowl.

6. C. Carolina Panthers QB Jake Delhomme connected with WR Muhsin Muhammad on an 85-yard touchdown pass in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2003.

7. D. Washington’s Timmy Smith rushed for 204 yards against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII in 1988.

8. D. The 49ers’ Steve Young threw six TD passes against the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX in 1995.

9. B. Brady’s 505 yards vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in 2018 is also an NFL postseason record.

10. D. The Buffalo Bills’ Steve Christie kicked a 54-yard field goal against the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII in 1994.

11. C. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Willie Parker scored on a 75-yard run against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL in 2006.

12. C. Raiders LB Rod Martin intercepted three passes vs. the Eagles in Super Bowl XV in 1980.

13. A & D. The Dolphins lost to the Cowboys, 24-3, in Super Bowl VI in 1972 and the Rams lost to the Patriots, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

14. C. Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans have yet to appear in a Super Bowl

15. B.­