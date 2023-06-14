Still time for your favorite tomatoes

It’s high noon at the tomato patch at the Carlsbad Senior Garden.

Big Boy was strutting his stuff, his yellow blossoms glistening in the hot sun. Lady Yellow bent her soft green branches to give him the latest news.

“Did you hear about the new boy in town? Big Zac is going to blow your fruit off! Weighing in at 4 to 5 pounds for each tomato, he is sure to be this summer’s best in show!”

But seriously, fellow gardeners, there really is nothing like discovering a new variety.

TRY SOMETHING NEW

It is often worth the time and effort to save seeds from a tomato that recently became your new favorite. Such is the case with Big Zac, an heirloom variety, as Steven Froess, my local expert from Anderson’s La Costa Nursery, explained recently.

“Since I had such good luck with this variety, I simply saved about 40 seeds from one of the juiciest tomatoes, dried them and stored in a brown bag over the winter, and pre-seeded in flats early in the year. After transplanting they were ready for the nursery.”

LOCATION, LOCATION

Froess continues: “Many gardeners who are new to North County find it disappointing that it is very difficult to grow the traditional Beefsteak tomato found in the Midwest or Northeast gardens. Because I live in Vista, which is considered inland, I am able to push the envelope, and try the varieties that produce larger fruit.”

A fellow New York horticulturist who lived in Northern California for a time reflected, “The climate is difficult for growing large Beefsteak tomatoes in the San Diego area,” Fred Palladino said. “You can have perfect soil and water conditions, but without a full eight hours of summer and high temperatures for at least eight weeks, it is difficult to grow the largest varieties.

“Smaller varieties such as Cherry, Roma, Heirloom and Grape tomatoes tend to give a higher yield in the San Diego climate. New varieties such as Cherokee Purple and Black Russian were developed in colder, partially cloudy areas similar to North County.”

Anderson’s La Costa Nursery presently has over 10 varieties of tomatoes to choose from, including Cherokee Purple, Big Zac and Lemon Girl, all of which were favorites with the staff.

SOIL AND TOMATO CAGE

Froess reminds all of the customers to purchase tomato cages for indeterminate types.

“These tomatoes grow larger than determinate types, such as Patio or Roma varieties, which stay compact and tend to fruit all at one time. Look for the determinate label if you want tomatoes that will produce throughout the season.

“At Anderson’s we recommend using Recipe 420 soil from E.B. Stone to amend your raised bed or for tomatoes in containers. The better start your tomatoes have in good soil, the less they will harbor disease.”

ASSESS YOUR SITE BEFORE PLANTING

When planning a new vegetable garden, it is important to assess your site before making an investment in supplies and plant material. Be sure to take a walk in your yard or patio and take pictures at different times of the day to determine which area will provide you with the most sun.

Keep an eye on the weather, including cloud and sun conditions as well as temperature predictions. Remember that temperature and weather conditions will vary throughout the county, whether you are on the coast or inland.

Anderson’s La Costa Nursery is located at 400 La Costa Avenue, phone (760) 753-3153, and is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ATTENTION, COOKS

If you are a good cook, as most gardeners are, choose the varieties that are specifically used for making sauce and vegetable dishes. Both San Marzano and Roma produce small, oval-shaped tomatoes that are full of flavor and juiciness needed for the perfect Italian tomato sauce.

In the upcoming issues we will share more of our vegetable recipes, so send us yours as well!

Jano Nightingale is a horticulturist and teaches gardening classes at the Carlsbad Senior Center Community Garden. Contact her a [email protected]