State bill would prevent surprise SVP placement

REGION — Two local state senators have co-authored a bipartisan bill introduced today that would prevent the state from placing sexually violent predators in unsuspecting communities.

State Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, and State Sen. Ben Hueso, D-San Diego, along with Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, wrote the Sexually Violent Predator Accountability, Fairness, and Enforcement Act following high-profile incidents of California’s state hospitals attempting to place SVPs in East and North San Diego County.

“The recent cases of Douglas Badger and Merle Wakefield fit an ongoing pattern of deceit and deception by the Department of State Hospitals,” Jones said. “Families throughout Mt. Helix, Ranchita, Borrego Springs and Rancho Bernardo were jolted by the state’s attempt to put an SVP in their neighborhoods. Thankfully in these cases, judges have intervened and prevented the forced and dangerous placements of SVPs into inappropriate neighborhoods.”

If passed, Senate Bill 841 would:

— Place a hard limit on the placement of SVPs within a county to no more 40% in any one supervisorial district;

— Mandate that the director of the Department of State Hospitals publicly report annually how many SVPs are in each county, and in which supervisorial district;

— Make public safety the highest criteria of any potential placement of an SVP;

— Require the DSH to take ownership in the process by approving any placements before the vendor can sign any leases for placement locations; and

— Require the DSH, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, and the Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to report to the governor and state Legislature any inventory of facilities that could house SVPs.

“For too long the state has been sneaking around trying to release or parole dangerous sexually violent predators and rapists in residential neighborhoods,” Jones said. “State Hospital officials have often tried to duck their responsibility by giving their vendors, such as Liberty Health Care, too much freedom in targeting regions such as East and North County.

“Unfortunately, this problem is not unique to San Diego,” Jones said. “The SAFE Act will require transparency in the SVP placement process, force state officials to own up to their decisions, and make public safety the highest priority.”