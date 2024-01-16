Start the new year on the right paw

We’ve all heard that you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but this actually couldn’t be further from the truth! No matter the age, most dogs are highly receptive to positive reinforcement training.

If your pooch has developed poor manners, gets anxious when left alone or is in the critical puppy socialization period, this is your sign to put training at the top of your resolutions list.

January is National Train Your Dog Month, and if you and your pup are ready to start out on the right paw or turn a new leaf, San Diego Humane Society can help.

Behavior challenges are incredibly common, and overwhelmed owners often feel they have no other choice but to surrender anxious, fearful or hyperactive pets to shelters. But with time, patience and understanding, most owners can overcome these challenges with the right resources.

San Diego Humane Society has developed a robust Behavior & Training program that includes classes and resources for every budget, schedule and unique need. They offer:

• More than 40 in-person and online classes, including puppy and kitten socialization, foundational skills, special interests like scent work and private lessons for one-on-one advice and training.

• A free “Ask a Trainer” resource and Behavior Helpline that connects you with certified professionals to discuss your unique needs.

• Online articles, resources and monthly emails with tips and tricks that address a variety of behavior topics.

• A Pet Training Assistance Fund that provides free or reduced-cost training to underserved pet owners in need.

This program has been essential in helping the organization Stay at Zero euthanasia of healthy or treatable shelter pets by providing support that goes above and beyond what is typically offered in shelter environments and diverting owner surrenders.

Pet guardians have found great success by applying what they learn in class to help their animals.

Lauren is one such owner who initially sought support to manage her dog Penny’s reactivity and separation anxiety — behaviors that often land animals in shelters when frustrated owners hit a breaking point.

After taking San Diego Humane Society’s “Reactive Rover: Mat Work” class, Lauren reports that Penny is much calmer around the house and that she has learned to check-in with Lauren when a trigger is present.

By proactively addressing Penny’s challenging behaviors in a constructive and positive way, Lauren reduced stress for both her and her beloved pet. And here’s the good news — you can too!

Visit sdhumane.org/behavior to view the resources available to you and begin improving your relationship with your pet, minimizing stress and guiding your dog toward the behaviors you’d like to see.