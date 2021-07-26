Star Rivera-Lacey takes over today at Palomar Community College District

SAN MARCOS — Star Rivera-Lacey will begin her tenure as the Palomar Community College District’s superintendent and president today, following her appointment by the district’s governing board on July 6.

“The Palomar College community is looking forward to begin working with Dr. Rivera-Lacey as we return to more on-campus classes and activities,” said Governing Board Vice President Mark Evilsizer.

“This is a time of rejuvenation after a long and difficult pandemic. We look forward to working together to engage and support students to complete their educational goals.”

The board also approved a new contract with Jack Kahn, who has been serving as interim superintendent/president and will return to his former position as assistant superintendent/vice president for instruction.

Rivera-Lacey previously served as assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at Palomar, and was most recently serving as the vice president of student services at the San Diego College of Continuing Education, the noncredit division of the San Diego Community College District.

“I am looking forward to starting as the new superintendent/president of the Palomar Community College District,” said Rivera-Lacey. “I can’t wait to re-engage with former colleagues and to build new relationships with those I have yet to have the privilege of working with.”

The governing board announced Rivera-Lacey’s appointment during a special meeting on June 23, following a lengthy national search and recruitment process.

During her 23-plus years of administrative and leadership experience in student services and instruction at community colleges in the San Diego region, Rivera-Lacey was named as an Aspen Institute Rising Presidents Fellow for 2020-2021 and a National Community College Hispanic Council Fellow in 2018.

“As the new superintendent/president, my priority will be to work closely with the governing board and the campus community to prepare for the upcoming academic year,” she said. “The summer semester is the perfect time to rethink, reset, and recharge in preparation for the start of the fall semester.”