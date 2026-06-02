Oceanside adds $300K for Crown Heights center renovation

OCEANSIDE — The city has allocated an additional $300,000 in federal grant funding to complete renovations at the Crown Heights Resource Center, pushing the project’s cost more than $1 million above its original estimate.

The Oceanside City Council unanimously approved additional funding from the city’s Community Development Block Grant program, administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, on May 20.

Before the latest allocation, the city’s current fiscal year action plan had already designated $793,593 for the project. The city is also using approximately $1.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds and nearly $2.4 million from its capital projects fund to help cover the cost.

The city temporarily closed the resource center in late 2024. Originally estimated at $4.06 million and expected to take about a year to complete, the project encountered significant infrastructure issues and rising construction costs, delaying completion and increasing expenses.

The project is now estimated to cost nearly $5.4 million.

Designed by renowned architect Irving Gill in 1930, the historic building was found to require extensive repairs. A facilities assessment identified cracks in the walls, vegetation growing inside the building, exterior wall damage, water pooling on the roof, an unstable electrical breaker and upgrades needed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“You couldn’t even plug anything in,” said Mayor Esther Sanchez.

The building’s historic character will be preserved through both interior and exterior renovations. Planned improvements include ADA-compliant all-gender restrooms, an expanded kitchenette, an exterior-accessible electrical room, ceiling repairs, mechanical, electrical and plumbing upgrades, restoration of the original wood flooring, restoration of the starburst window and door panels, new fencing, a roof-mounted HVAC system, ADA-compliant parking and building access and updated landscaping and irrigation.

“It’s really wonderful that we were able to make this commitment to not only the residents of Crown Heights but all the public,” Sanchez said. “This is a really unique building.”

Councilmember Jimmy Figueroa stressed the need to reopen the resource center for the Crown Heights neighborhood as soon as possible.

“That community desperately needs their community center up and running,” Figueroa said. “It was the heartbeat… it brings so much value.”