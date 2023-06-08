Solana Beach’s Concerts at the Cove returns June 29

SOLANA BEACH — Live music will be returning to Fletcher Cove Park on Thursday nights for Solana Beach’s 7-week Concerts at the Cove series.

This year’s series kicks off June 29 and runs weekly through Aug. 10, offering free performances from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the park.

Seven different San Diego-area musicians will bring the sounds of surf rock, jazz, ukulele, steel drum, blues and even country honky-tonk to the stage.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, beach chairs and food to enjoy during the performances. Alcohol, tobacco, pets and barbecue or grilling equipment are not permitted.

The concert schedule is as follows:

June 29 — Quintinn Holi (Aloha Band)

July 6 — Pan Diego (Caribbean steel drum)

July 13 — Billy Watson (Madcap Blues Harmonica)

July 20 — Jackstraws Surf Band

July 27 — Coronado Big Band (Jazz band)

August 3 — Brawley (Country honky-tonk)

August 10 — The Destroyers (U.S. Navy Band Southwest)