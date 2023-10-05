Solana Beach superintendent, board trustee announce departures

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana Beach School District has announced the retirement of Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger and the resignation of longtime Trustee Vicki King, the latter leaving a vacancy that will be filled via an appointment process.

Brentlinger will retire in early January after five and a half years at the district’s helm and 35 total years working in public education, the district announced Sept. 29.

“My time in SBSD has afforded me the opportunity to combine my passion for students with phenomenal teachers, support personnel, leadership, an active and supportive parent community, and a dedicated Board of Education; all equally focused and committed to student success,” Brentlinger said.

She said she decided to part ways from the district to be closer to family, whom she has been “physically separated from for an extended period.”

Board President Debra Schade commended Brentlinger for her commitment to prioritizing student voices by leading the creation of a new district vision and student promotion profile.

Brentlinger was also committed to seeing through campus modernization efforts promised under Measure JJ and improving communication across the district, Schade said.

“Superintendent Brentlinger will be greatly missed, however we are grateful her legacy leaves the District in an excellent position to continue and build upon her accomplishments under new leadership,” Schade said.

Staff is initiating the process of searching for a new superintendent, which will involve opportunities for community input, the district said.

Seventeen-year board member King also shared the news of her resignation last week, stating that her last board meeting will be Nov. 8. She said that after much consideration, she would be moving on from district governance to pursue a career as an educational consultant.

“I wanted to have a greater impact, and in order to have this greater impact, I couldn’t be on the board,” King said. “It’s exciting and it’s kind of difficult because it’s been a tremendous experience all around with the district.”

She said the district accomplishments she is most proud of from her tenure include providing scratch-made meals for students through the child nutrition program, passing the $105 million Measure JJ bond to modernize campuses, and the way the district came together to support students during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s a lot I’ve learned, and we really have an incredible district and leadership, from the board all the way down to every single staff member. I think there’s a lot we can teach, and a lot we can give back to other districts,” King said.

King was first elected to the board in 2006 and was re-elected in 2022 to a fourth term ending in 2026.

Districts are required to fill board vacancies within 60 days. The Solana Beach School District board agreed at their Sept. 28 meeting to appoint a candidate rather than go through a special election.

A candidate informational meeting will be held at the District Office Board Room at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 9. Applications are due Nov. 1, and the board will interview eligible candidates and make an appointment at a Nov. 9 meeting.

The application and more information on the appointment process are available online at sbsd.k12.ca.us.