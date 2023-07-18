Loudspeaker celebrates 35 years of influencing local music scene

REGION — Loudspeaker, one of the most influential local radio shows known for playing breakthrough bands in the San Diego area, is celebrating 35 years of music.

Since 1988, Loudspeaker has been showcasing bands and artists on San Diego radio station 91X FM, like Switchfoot, Blink-182, P.O.D., Little Hurricane, Jewel, Pierce the Veil, Jason Mraz, Drive Like Jehu, Slightly Stoopid, Agent 51 and many others before they hit the big time.

The show’s founder is Marco Collins, a radio personality who worked for multiple rock radio stations across the West Coast. Radio host Lou Niles has worked a collective 27 years on the show.

“Loudspeaker was instrumental in the San Diego music scene as it blew up,” Niles said.

In honor of its 35th anniversary, which coincides with 91X’s 40th anniversary as a radio station this year, Loudspeaker is booking multiple shows over the next six months with legendary bands first played on the radio show and local emerging artists.

The kickoff show is at The Pour House in Oceanside on July 27, featuring We The Commas, Aviator Stash and Sands. Doors are at 6:30 p.m., and admission is $10.

Following the Pour House show, Loudspeaker stalwarts Lucy’s Fur Coat will play two sold-out shows at the Casbah on July 28 and 29. More shows will be planned throughout the rest of the year.

Loudspeaker was also recently honored for its 35 years of contributions to the local music scene at the 2023 San Diego Music Awards. In 2018, the San Diego City Council recognized the radio show by declaring July 31 “Loudspeaker Day.”

Niles, an Oceanside resident, worked on the show during its first eight years on air and returned as its lead host for the past nine years. In between, he worked in Los Angeles to sign and manage bands for labels.

Niles is heavily involved in the arts community as a whole. He is the executive director of the Oceanside International Film Festival, a board member of the San Diego Music Foundation, a steering committee member of the Oceanside Cultural District and executive producer of Love Machine Film. This Oceanside-based independent film company works for non-profit organizations.

Niles also hosts the In Your Neighborhood show on 91X, which promotes local North County bands. He considers it his passion to promote his community’s arts and music scene.

“When I was invited back to host the show, I saw it as an opportunity to dive deeper into the North County music scene, which wasn’t really recognized on the radio as much as other San Diego bands,” Niles said.

In the past year, Niles began co-hosting the show with radio personality and professional musician Timothy Joseph, or TJ for short. After starting his first band at age 11, TJ made music his career. His current band is Miniaturized.

“I’m a music fan first and foremost,” TJ said. “Lou and I both are, otherwise we wouldn’t be here.”

TJ grew up listening to Loudspeaker when Niles was a host and would frequently sneak out as a teen to see live shows of bands he heard on the radio. He said it was a special time when Seattle was most famous for broadcasting the height of grunge, San Diego had a growing swell of post-hardcore and indie music.

“We were considered the next Seattle,” he said.

Niles and TJ are longtime friends and North County residents, with Niles in Oceanside and TJ in Cardiff. They also agree with each other’s vision to promote the local music scene through Loudspeaker.

“We want to perpetuate the idea that this scene is for everyone,” TJ said. “The more people that understand the importance behind this community connection, the more people will attend. Artists have to support artists. We need to support each other’s bands, be community minded and build connections that will grow.”

To learn about more upcoming shows, tune into 91x’s Loudspeaker on Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m.