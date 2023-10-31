Solana Beach ballet folklórico group raises money for stolen costumes

SOLANA BEACH — A ballet folklórico group from Solana Beach’s La Colonia de Eden Gardens has opened a GoFundMe after several dance costumes were stolen at the city’s Día de los Muertos event last weekend.

Grupo Jalisciense Folklórico is a dance troupe performing traditional Mexican folk dance, made up of mostly youth from Eden Gardens, led by dance instructor Elba Montes.

The group said that, following their performance at the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Community Park on Oct. 22, they found that several costumes had been stolen.

“These costumes are expensive and authentic. There were also personal items that were stolen,” GoFundMe stated.

Lisa Montes, a founder of the La Colonia Community Foundation, said some group members’ street clothing was able to be recovered from a trash can in the park.

The costumes, known as Michoacán dresses, are white dresses with ornate, hand-stitched details.

“The dresses were costly, and they need to be replaced soon so this wonderful group can continue to perform,” Montes said on social media.

The group is hoping to raise $2,000 via GoFundMe to cover the costs of the costumes. The fundraiser can be found online at bitly.ws/YYFw