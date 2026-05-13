SNAP expands mobile spay and neuter efforts across San Diego County

San Diego nonprofit SNAP is preparing to launch a second mobile spay and neuter bus aimed at serving pet owners in Central San Diego and the South Bay, expanding access to low- and no-cost veterinary services for families who might otherwise be unable to afford care for their animals.

The new vehicle represents a major step forward for SNAP’s ongoing mission to prevent pet overpopulation through accessible and community-based services. Once operational, the mobile clinic will travel directly into underserved neighborhoods, helping remove barriers such as transportation challenges and financial hardship that often prevent pet owners from seeking spay and neuter services.

In the coming days, SNAP will conduct a professional photo shoot featuring dogs, cats and rabbits whose images will appear on the exterior of the bus. The portraits are intended to celebrate the generosity of donors who helped fund the purchase of the vehicle, many of whom chose to honor beloved pets by contributing to the project.

The expansion effort received another boost last weekend during “Spayghetti,” SNAP’s annual fundraising event held at Del Mar Social. More than 100 supporters attended the evening fundraiser, which raised money to equip the interior of the bus with medical equipment, kennels and other essential supplies, while also helping support staffing needs for veterinarians and veterinary assistants.

The event brought together animal lovers from across San Diego County and highlighted the growing regional support for SNAP’s work. A special guest for the evening was County Supervisor Joel Anderson, who attended in support of the organization and its efforts to expand services in southeastern San Diego County.

Organizers say the need for affordable spay and neuter services continues to grow as shelters and rescue organizations face overcrowding challenges throughout the region. By bringing veterinary care directly into neighborhoods, SNAP hopes to make preventative care more accessible while reducing the number of unwanted litters entering local shelters.

Looking ahead, SNAP plans to continue expanding its outreach efforts and strengthening partnerships throughout the county to meet rising community demand.

Community members interested in supporting the organization, volunteering, or learning more about upcoming mobile clinic services can visit snap-sandiego.org.