Showers expected to hit San Diego County starting mid-week

REGION — Gusty Santa Ana winds will weaken through San Diego County by Tuesday, with cooler, wetter weather expected for the latter half of the week and likely continuing into the first full week of February, forecasters said today.

The county encourages using sandbags due to the possibility of another storm heading to the San Diego region. Showers are expected Wednesday night through Friday, with a chance of heavy rain hitting Thursday.

Monday’s San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with a surf height of 3 to 5 feet and a west swell of 270 degrees. Surf could be eight to ten feet on the west-facing beaches of San Diego County, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown San Diego is expected to be mostly sunny on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 70s.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected Monday in the desert areas, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the week. Moderate winds and a mix of clear and partly cloudy conditions are expected in the mountains, with highs in the low-to-mid-60s, the NWS said.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected next week along the coast, with daytime temperatures hitting the mid to upper 60s. Inland valley areas are expected to be clear and partly cloudy through Friday, with highs reaching the low 70s.