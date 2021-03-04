Settlement reached to resume youth sports in California

REGION — A settlement reached between the state and youth sports advocates stemming from a lawsuit filed on behalf of two San Diego high school athletes will pave the way for youth sports to resume statewide, it was announced today.

The resolution will require testing for indoor sports, though the settlement announcement included agreements with outside groups to provide testing for school districts at no cost, according to Let Them Play California.

Attorney Stephen Grebing, who represented two local high school football players in the San Diego suit, said indoor sports will be allowed with testing within 48 hours of competition and periodic testing throughout the week.

Grebing said the state is only providing testing for football, rugby and water polo, so testing for other sports will have to be acquired through other means.

Marlon Gardinera, head coach at Scripps Ranch High School and the father of one of the plaintiffs, said testing resources will be available for school districts at no cost, and information on obtaining testing can be found at https://www.testtodayca.com/.

Grebing said the settlement will also allow for a limited number of spectators — athletes’ immediate family members — to attend some games, depending on the sport.

Individual counties will need to sign off on the updated guidelines, though Grebing said San Diego County appeared to be agreeable to the terms.

A Vista judge granted a temporary restraining order last month in the lawsuit filed on behalf of Nicholas Gardinera, a senior at Scripps Ranch High School, and Cameron Woolsey, a senior at Mission Hills High School.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Earl H. Maas III’s order held that youth sports could resume if teams maintained COVID-19 protocols similar to those that professional and collegiate teams follow.