SeaWorld San Diego dolphin Dottie dies at 39

SAN DIEGO — Dottie, a 39-year-old dolphin that spent most of her life at SeaWorld San Diego, died May 31, park officials announced.

Born at SeaWorld Orlando, Dottie was later relocated to San Diego, where she became a longtime resident. According to SeaWorld, she gave birth to four calves during her lifetime.

“Dottie shared an exceptionally close bond with her care team,” SeaWorld San Diego officials said in a statement posted on social media. “These relationships supported the trust needed for voluntary diagnostic behaviors that helped maintain her health, particularly when diagnosed with kidney stones in 2010.”

SeaWorld officials said Dottie received treatment from the park’s veterinary team and lived another 15 years following her diagnosis.

“She will be deeply missed by the team who cared for her and by the countless guests who were able to connect with her over her remarkable life,” the statement said.

No cause of death was immediately released.