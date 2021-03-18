San Marcos council discusses federal block grant funding

SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos City Council met on Tuesday, March 9 and discussed proposed uses for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, ultimately deciding to seek further public input on the matter.

The Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, which will be more than $700,000, will allow the city to use the funding to help residents who are financially impacted by COVID-19.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s CDBG program requires participating cities to use their allocated funds to benefit low and moderate-income individuals, aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, or meet a need having particular urgency, according to the staff report.

The City of San Marcos is using those funds to help residents seeking help with basic needs due to impacts from COVID-19.

The majority of these funds will continue to go to the city’s fair housing efforts, the 211 program and handicapped accessibility improvements throughout the city, according to the staff.

“I agree with the necessities that are stated, it’s what we’re seeing on the ground as far as the basic needs that I think residents are experiencing,” said Councilmember María Nuñez.

The council also approved participating in the county’s fire mitigation fee program, an annual resolution required by San Diego County.

The frees will be used “solely for the purpose of expanding the availability of fire suppression and/or emergency medical capital facilities and equipment to serve new development within the District,” according to the staff report.

The City Council also rejected a protest related to a construction bid for the 2021 citywide ADA infrastructure improvement project and awarded the bid to Baker Electric, Inc.

The project consists of improvements for access within the public right-of-way, city-owned facilities, services and activities for individuals with disabilities. This is an annual allotment of funds based on the CDBG funding available used for improvements and upgrades.

The protest had claimed that Baker Electric failed to complete CDBG requirements, but city staff determined that all necessary requirements were submitted by Baker Electric.