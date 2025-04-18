The Coast News Group
California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center Director Dr. Joely Proudfit pictured at the 2024 American Indian Studies Research Symposium. Courtesy photo/CICSC
California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center Director Dr. Joely Proudfit pictured at the 2024 American Indian Studies Research Symposium. Courtesy photo/CICSC
CitiesNewsSan MarcosSan Marcos Featured

San Manuel Band gifts $3M to CSUSM Indian Cultural Center

by Leo Place1

SAN MARCOS — The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is supporting Indigenous students at California State University, San Marcos, with a $3 million endowment for the university’s California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center.

The California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center (CICSC) at CSUSM focuses on preserving the culture and heritage of local Native American tribes through research, events, and empowering and supporting Native American students.

The San Manuel Band, also known as the Yuhaaviatam (People of the Pines), a clan of the Serrano people, is the Indigenous group native to the San Bernardino Mountains.” The federally recognized tribe has been a longtime supporter of the CSCIC, also providing nearly $1 million in funding when it officially opened in 2011. 

“The CICSC helps to enhance the educational experience of students within the CICSC community,” said Lynn Valbuena, chairwoman of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Through advocacy, research, leadership and systemic change, the CICSC fosters an environment where Native culture, tribal sovereignty and progress can flourish.”

Monica Zavala, an artist, alumna, and project coordinator at the California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center at Cal State San Marcos, shares her art at the 2024 American Indian Studies Research Symposium. Courtesy photo/CICSC
Monica Zavala, an artist, alumna, and project coordinator at the California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center at Cal State San Marcos, shares her art at the 2024 American Indian Studies Research Symposium. Courtesy photo/CICSC
The California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center at Cal State San Marcos empowers Native American students and local tribes through cultural preservation and research. Courtesy CICSC
The California Indian Cultural and Sovereignty Center at Cal State San Marcos empowers Native American students and local tribes through cultural preservation and research. Courtesy CICSC

With the additional $3 million endowment, which includes a $1 million match from the Epstein Family Foundation, CICSC will be able to expand cultural preservation programs, strengthen student success, foster community engagement, and support operational excellence, according to the university. 

“This endowment represents more than funding — it’s an investment in the preservation and advancement of Indigenous knowledge, leadership and sovereignty,” said CSCIC Director Dr. Joely Proudfit. “With these resources, we can amplify Native voices, deepen our research initiatives and create even more powerful opportunities for our students to engage with tribal nations while pursuing academic excellence.”

The CICSC also operates in conjunction with CSUSM’s American Indian Studies Department. 

The department offers both a major and minor with academic concentrations in American Indian Studies, American Indian Health and Wellness, Law & Government, and Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Climate Justice. 

“We’re committed to building a comprehensive program that promotes both academic rigor and cultural empowerment. Together with our tribal partners, we aim to set new standards for Native American student achievement in higher education,” said university President Ellen Neufeldt.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

Leave a Comment