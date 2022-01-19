San Diego Museum Month returns for in-person events in February

REGION — San Diego Museum Month will return with in-person events in February, and half-off admission at more than 45 local museums and other cultural attractions, the San Diego Museum Council announced Tuesday.

Following a largely virtual event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual countywide program will resume with Museum Month passes available for residents and visitors, with each pass providing four half-priced admissions at any of the participating museums.

“Museum Month is the perfect time to get out and discover something new in San Diego,” San Diego Museum Council Executive Director Bob Lehman said. “Whether it’s exploring a new exhibition at a favorite museum or finding a hidden cultural gem for the first time, there is a reason people look forward to Museum Month every year. While our member institutions did a phenomenal job last year providing engaging virtual and outdoor programming, we couldn’t be happier to welcome guests back in person in 2022 so they can get the full experience of what makes our museum community so special.”

Passes are available for free at all Macy’s store locations in San Diego County. Passes may also be picked up at more than 75 public libraries countywide, including branches managed by:

— San Diego County Library

— San Diego Public Library

— Carlsbad Public Library

— Chula Vista Public Library

— Coronado Public Library

— Escondido Public Library

— National City Public Library

— Oceanside Public Library

A full list of participating museums can be found at https://sandiegomuseumcouncil.org/specials/museum-month/.

*No purchase necessary to receive a free pass. Cannot be combined with other offers, coupons or discounts. Limit one pass per person. Not valid for groups larger than 4 people. Half-price is based on full general admission prices. Not valid for specially ticketed exhibits, events or ﬁlms. Some restrictions apply, please call the museum(s) before visiting to enquire.