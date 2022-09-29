Residents sue Blakespear for free speech violations, breach of settlement

ENCINITAS — Five Encinitas residents filed a lawsuit against Mayor Catherine Blakespear on Wednesday in Vista Superior Court for allegedly blocking their public comments on her mayoral Facebook page in violation of their free speech rights and breaching the terms of a previous settlement agreement.
San Diego attorney Carla DiMare filed the civil complaint against Blakespear, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 38th State Senate District seat, on behalf of five named plaintiffs — Garvin Walsh, Jordan Marks, Stephen Meiche, Robert Nichols, and Matthew Wheeler — and up to 30 unnamed individuals, all of whom currently live in Encinitas, with the exception of Nichols.
“Blakespear’s conduct was dishonorable,” Walsh wrote in a statement. “She obstructed the participation of opponents in public debate so she could control what was said, and then she reneged on the deal she made to put that issue to bed. Before the ink was even dry on that agreement, she was acting as if none of it applied to her. She’s proven that her word has no value. Mayor Blakespear has no sense of honor.”
In a press release, DiMare, who replaces Carlsbad attorney Michael Curran as the residents’ legal counsel, said that “it is well-settled that blocking, censoring, or deleting comments from Blakespear’s public web pages was a constitutionally-prohibited viewpoint-based restriction.”
While there is no law against a private individual restricting access to their personal social media profiles, recent federal rulings have determined that constitutional violations can be triggered if an elected officeholder restricts public access to a social media page utilized for activities related to their official capacity.
8 comments
Framed as a “stupid political stunt”? LOL – How about a violation of 1st amendment rights? How about squarely down the middle a SLAPP action. Trying to shut up opposing points of view is not cool here in the USA @Marco. Cori Schumacher tried and failed miserably to the tune of around 50K a year ago. ANTI-SLAPP all the way! Go residents of Encinitas. #GoGunderson
As someone who was blocked even before I could comment at all, it is clear that Blakespear wants to be surrounded with a 100% approval rate for her administration, which is full of characters with very little moral fiber, starting with her campaign manager Sabellico and including Marco the developer lawyer whose comment is posted here.
How can we expect Catherine Blakespear to act honorably when she hires someone who blatantly lies as her Campaign spokesman?
Sabellico:
“I said it in July and I’ll say it again: this is just another in a long line of predictable politically-motivated, right-wing attacks on Mayor Blakespear designed to distract voters from Matt Gunderson’s extreme anti-choice record,” Sabellico wrote in a statement. ”
First of all, the vast majority of those opposed to Blakespear are Democrats or former Democrats so turned off to what is now The Developer Party of California that it made them switch to NPP, as I have. To label any oppostion as right wingers is absolutely ludicrous
Second, Matt Gunderson is Pro Choice and publicly stated it and even put in his Campaign website. Sabellico and Blakespear both know it and even this did not stop them from saying in a TV ad that she is the only Pro Choice candidate in the race, a blatant lie. Pretty disgraceful behavior from any politician.
Sabellico:
“There continues to be no merit or validity to these claims. The mayor’s actions and those of her campaign have always been and will always be in accordance with the California State Senate’s published social media policy, and even though this policy is non-binding on candidates, the mayor holds her campaign to the highest of ethical standards — and she always will.”
Blocking commenting on her official website is ethical? Lying about her intentions for Encinitas during her campaign, remember her slogan ‘Preserving Encinitas’ is ethical? Calling Matt MAGA and saying he isn’t Pro Choice when he stated it publicly is ethical? I can’t think of one reason to vote for her for any office.
If Blakespear and Sabellico think she is such a fine candidate with a fine record why does she refuse to debate Matt Gunderson? Why would anyone vote for a candidate that refuses to debate?
Is Democracy an irritant to her, does she expect to get anointed simply because of the D next to her name?
For me, I vote for the best candidate regardless of Party. I like Mike Levin so I’m voting for him, I think Nathan Hochman is far superior to Rob Bonta so I’m voting for him, and Matt Gunderson is far superior to Catherine Blakespear so I’m voting for him. It’s that simple.
This lawsuit was threatened weeks ago, so why was it only filed now? Maybe because they wanted a new hit piece closer to the election and of course the Coast News was more than happy to oblige? This entire suit rests on a judge deciding that the apology was not sincere enough for the plaintiffs, and that the payment of funds were supposed to come from a personal account rather than a bank account. I’ll go out on a limb and say, this lawsuit has not chance of succeeding. It’s a stupid political stunt, nothing more.