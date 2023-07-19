Regrow your hair and confidence with Unveil Restorative Hair Care

A new line of restorative hair products is helping its customers to regain their confidence — and their hair — using plant stem cells and terapeptides as the natural alternative to Minoxidil.

Unlike many other hair growth products, Unveil Restorative Hair Care products are non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free and silicone-free, with no known hormone disruptors or carcinogens.

Our mission is to create non-toxic, clean, sustainable, cruelty-free, and restorative hair-care products that promote a personal state of wellness, thus empowering you to feel confident in your appearance and show up as your best self. ” said Helena Gibson, creator of Unveil.

Helena started her journey to help others restore their hair over 20 years ago to help her mother, who like many struggled with thinning hair. She also saw the emotional toll this took on her moms self esteem. “We all deserve to look and feel our best, and our hair is one way that we do that” -Helena Gibson

Over the past 2 decades, Gibson gained a headful of experience and she began to notice gaps in the industry and knew there had to be a better product that didn’t have gnarly potential side effects.

“Clients were tired of Minoxidil, Finiseride and synthetic ingredients,” Gibson said. “They came in wanting and asking for clean ingredients, and really examining what was in a product realizing that’s going into their bodies”

Unveil offers several products including its signature, No. 3 Unveil Thicker Hair Serum, which targets the causes of hair loss by improving follicle length, decreasing hair shedding, and promoting hair growth. Serum users will begin to see thicker hair and new growth in as little as 6 weeks.

Clients can also try the Unveil No. 5 Hair Nutrition Vitamins, which helps support hair, scalp and overall anti-aging goals. Unveil offers a bundle option with both the vitamins and the hair serum.

Using the right hairbrush is also important as healthy hair begins with a healthy scalp. The eco-friendly, wheat-straw biodegradable No. 0 Unveil Restorative Scalp-Stimulating Brush massages the scalp, which promotes blood circulation and flow and boosting the scalp’s overall health and promotes hair growth.

The brush also removes debris from product buildup and dead skin and provides a relaxing experience to help lower stress and feels amazing.

Clients can complete their relaxing hair care experience with the Unveil No. 12 Unwind Candle, which releases an aroma of mandarin, vanilla and bourbon that helps to reduce stress and foster positive feelings that support the immune system.

Restore your hair and confidence with

Unveil Restorative Hair Care by visiting unveilhaircare.com.

Use code COASTNEWS and save 20% on your first order!

