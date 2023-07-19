Water conservation starts with good irrigation

With summer months in full swing and the Southern California heat drenching the region, water use may be on the mind for many. At Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping, their summer goal is to help residents in Carlsbad combat the pesky bills and overuse of water with efficient, reliable and advanced irrigation systems.

Employing cutting-edge technology, Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping has devised an innovative irrigation system that effectively and seamlessly delivers water to every nook and cranny of your yard. Say goodbye to the unattractive sight of tangled hoses with advanced solutions to ensure all your plants receive the nourishment they need.

For more than ten years, Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping has provided landscaping services to both residential and commercial clients across Carlsbad and beyond. Under the supervision of owner Felipe Jerónimo, the team of dedicated and equally skilled staff have transformed hundreds of properties throughout the city.

With 23 years of expertise, Jerónimo has created a network of skilled employees and a loyal clientele. With every project, Jerónimo plans, executes and delivers results that leave clients returning year after year.

“Providing excellent customer service is very important to us,” said Jerónimo. “We provide excellent work and our customers end up calling us back for other projects all of the time.”

When it comes to irrigation systems, knowledge is power and the team at Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping fall nothing short of that. A deep understanding of the local environment and irrigation techniques sets Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping apart from competitors. It’s this understanding of the coastal and inland areas of San Diego County that produces remarkable results time and time again.

Russell Bowman, a local arborist and the owner of Bowman Plant & Tree Care Specialists, has established a close working relationship with Jerónimo. Throughout their years of collaboration, Bowman has had the chance to witness firsthand the impact that Jerónimo and his team have made when it comes to transforming yards.

“He is high quality service and specializes in water management. We both have our own companies, but we work together, and he handles the properties that have irrigation related issues,” Bowman explained. “He is so very knowledgeable, and he has a gift for irrigation work.”

From enhancing the aesthetic appeal of outdoor spaces to improving the overall health and vitality of plants and trees, Jeronimo’s expertise and the dedication of his team have left a mark on countless landscapes.

Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping’s commitment to fostering lifelong relationships with clients is a priority.

Over the past decade, the team has worked on numerous landscaping projects, successfully forming loyal bonds with clients. Their comprehensive portfolio showcases the ability to deliver exceptional results across a wide spectrum of projects.

Regardless of property size, issue area or concern, Smart Irrigation Tech & Landscaping’s team is ready to help, with the ability to address painting, sprinkler systems, cement, tree services, fencing, garden maintenance and more.

To learn more about services visit http://smartirrigationtechandlandscaping.com

For a free over the phone estimate, call +17604724100.