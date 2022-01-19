Rail closure Jan. 22 from Oceanside to San Diego

REGION —

All coastal rail line service will be suspended between the Oceanside Transit Center and Santa Fe Depot in San Diego this weekend, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, for routine maintenance and rail infrastructure work.

Weekend closures like these, referred to as Absolute Work Windows, occur periodically during the year on a pre-determined schedule. AWWs provide construction crews the opportunity to work safely and unimpeded on and along the rail line to perform improvements and maintenance work.

Regular service will resume Jan. 24. As a result of the weekend rail construction and resulting speed restrictions, COASTER passengers may experience delays of up to 10-15 minutes on Monday.