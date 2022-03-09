Pirate Plunge fun coming to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — It’s time to get your pirate on again in Carlsbad. Enjoy pirate-themed pool activities and games during the city of Carlsbad’s annual Pirate Plunge event at Alga Norte Aquatic Center, 6565 Alicante Road starting at 5 p.m. March 23, with a movie starting at dusk.

Admission is $10 per person; children 3 years and under are free but still need to be registered. Register early as the event maxes at 600 participants.

Come dressed in your favorite swimsuit or pirate garb and get ready to participate in the fun, swashbuckling activities which include diving for treasure, a ship raider race and more. Race across the floating obstacles and walk the diving board plank. The Splash Pad will also be open for the little ones.

Pirate Plunge also has dry activities that include a pirate-ship slide, a photo opportunity station and a treasure hunt where children will have the chance to follow a map around the decks collecting treasure along the way.

As the sun goes down, finish the night off with a special presentation of the movie, “Treasure Planet,” (rated PG) on the giant outdoor movie screen. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the event.

Tickets for the Pirate Plunge are available for purchase at the event but you can save time and avoid lines by picking up event wristbands in advance. Wristbands are only available at Alga Norte Aquatics Center during regular business hours. All sales are final; no refunds. Wristbands that are picked up in advance that are lost or not brought to the event will not be replaced. For advance tickets, visit carlsbadconnect.org, keyword search “Pirate Plunge.”