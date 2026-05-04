Persian-inspired cafe in Encinitas highlights hospitality, community

ENCINITAS — As the streets of Encinitas sit quiet before dawn, Pauni Nazami is already at work.

By 4 a.m., the co-owner of Para Cafe is preparing orders. Offering a mix of European and Persian pastries alongside drinks such as a saffron latte, the cafe often draws a line out the door before opening.

Inside, the space features a semi-modern palette of gray and tan, accented by Persian pottery and decor. The interior was designed by co-owner Rahil Nazarian, an experienced designer.

But Para Cafe aims to offer more than a typical coffee shop experience.

Rooted in Persian hospitality, the cafe emphasizes connection over convenience. Drinks are served in traditional Turkish fincan cups rather than disposable containers, and guests are encouraged to linger and converse.

“Persians are known for hospitality,” the owners said. “We take care of our guests. A guest, to us, is everything. We respect people the way we want to be respected.”

That philosophy extends to the menu. Nazami, a chef and former restaurant owner, curates offerings inspired by Persian culture. Ingredients such as saffron and rose are sourced from Iran, contributing to the cafe’s distinct flavors.

“Pistachio, orange blossom, rose,” the owners said. “Everything’s made fresh every morning.”

Attention to detail is central to each item, from preparation to presentation.

“The garnishing,” the owners said. “The drink for us is everything. That’s how we transfer our love. She takes a lot of time to design the drink, using edible flowers or orange zest when working with orange blossom.”

That same care is reflected in how the business began. What started as an idea between two friends quickly evolved into a gathering place where patrons come for more than coffee.

“I don’t call them customers — we call them our guests,” the owners said. “They share their lives with us. We sit down with them.”

While it may appear to be a typical cafe at first glance, Para sets itself apart by fostering an atmosphere in which the line between staff and guests fades, and conversation is part of the experience.

“We talk to them. It’s not just making coffee,” the owners said. “They open up. They like to talk with us. They see us as friends.”

Para Cafe is located at 949 2nd Street, Encinitas, CA 92024.